Brown Bird, the new book from award-winning New Zealand poet, editor and children's writer Jane Arthur, is a perfect read for pre-teens.

REVIEW

Rebecca is 11 and has recently moved to a new neighbourhood with her mum. She hangs out next door at Tilly’s house when mum is at work, baking, reading, doing quiet-person things.

Tilly’s nephew, Chester, comes to visit - with a personality the polar opposite of Rebecca’s - and she is thrust in to a world of sleepovers, meeting neighbours and friendship.

Rebecca is as quietly full of kindness and empathy as Chester is a rampaging ball of hungry, loud boy. They learn about respecting others’ boundaries, and Rebecca watches her new mate closely, thrilled and exhausted by him.

Chester is at ease with the world, even though he has his own challenges, and Rebecca is not quite sure how he does it.

Mount Street houses a cast of lovely characters. The closest we get to a “baddie” is a scary but not really scary old lady. Other neighbours include a non-binary introvert, a new immigrant family and a cute older couple.

Everyone is friendly and Rebecca begins to see that humans come in many personality types, and people are valuable and interesting when given the chance to be heard and understood.

Brown Bird covers so many things young people go through and is firmly situated in a modern, hopeful and inclusive society that young readers will recognise.

The book beautifully portrays the diversity of the street as a normal part of life. The characters’ kindness and goodwill are infectious, creating a sense of inclusivity young readers will appreciate.

This is a brave book about brave people in the modern world, reminiscent of Judy Blume and Jacqueline Wilson.

It is lovely for readers of about 9 and up.