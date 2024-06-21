Hawke’s Bay Regional Council contractors started work downstream from the Waipawa Bridge this week.

The latest stage of gravel extraction is under way around the Waipawa township.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) contractors started work downstream from the Waipawa Bridge on the Waipawa River this week, with more extraction to start upstream this month.

This work aims to remove approximately 33,000 cubic metres of gravel from around the Waipawa township.

The council has already extracted 801,639m3 from across the Upper Tukituki Flood Control Scheme over the past four years.

”Undertaking gravel extraction for this area is hugely important,” says HBRC group manager of asset management Chris Dolley.

“The focus of this work is to reduce the risk of flood and erosion damage, while also aiding the sustainable management of the river.”

The work is the latest stage of an $8m project funded by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit ($5.12m) and the Upper Tukituki Scheme ($2.88m) through the Infrastructure Reference Group.

This latest stage of work aims to be complete by November.