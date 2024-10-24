Advertisement
Waipukurau Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Carol - but not as you know it

CHB Mail
The cast of “A Christmas Carol - but not as you know it” at a singing rehearsal at the Waipukurau Little Theatre.

With only nine weeks to go until Christmas, many will be planning their holiday season and what better way to kick off the festivities than with a show at Waipukurau Little Theatre.

A Christmas Carol - but not as you know it is written by Patrick Barlow and directed by Lindsey Bishop (who is no stranger to both the stage and director’s chair of WLT) and will be on stage from December 5-14.

This Christmas Carol adaptation holds all the true meaning of Christmas, keeping close to the original story but with a few added extras thrown in. A great all-round family affair that is sure to offer laughs as well as a warm feeling as you leave the theatre. Think “pantomime meets Dickens”.

The main cast is made up of just six actors - yes, you read that right, just six. Scrooge being played by one while the remaining five make up the myriad of other characters. Alongside the main cast are a handful of young ladies who will be playing small bit parts as well as acting as props and stagehands. The main cast is made up of Edward Carleton-Holmes, Chris Scanlon, Helen Griffin, Kate Taylor, Oisin Casey Galloway and Hilary Blamires - some names you will know and a couple you won’t, but you’ll not forget them once you’ve seen them on stage.

The cast is halfway through rehearsals and has been working really hard and in the next couple of weeks will be adding the sound and lighting, along with costumes - always an exciting time to see the full show come together.

Tickets for this show are now on sale and in keeping with the show’s added extras the tickets also come with a twist – earlybird tickets will be on sale from now for the next three weeks. This means during this time the tickets are at a slightly discounted price. After which the tickets will be at their regular price, so be sure to get in quick to take full advantage of the earlybird price. Discounted family tickets (two adults and two children/students) are also available.

There is going to be an early start on the first Friday (5.30pm curtain up) as well as two matinees to choose from. Get your tickets from Eventfinda or in person at Betta Electrical, Waipukurau.

Don’t risk the wrath of Marley and the three spirits, get your tickets and Waipukurau Little Theatre will “bless you, everyone”.

