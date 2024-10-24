The cast of “A Christmas Carol - but not as you know it” at a singing rehearsal at the Waipukurau Little Theatre.

With only nine weeks to go until Christmas, many will be planning their holiday season and what better way to kick off the festivities than with a show at Waipukurau Little Theatre.

A Christmas Carol - but not as you know it is written by Patrick Barlow and directed by Lindsey Bishop (who is no stranger to both the stage and director’s chair of WLT) and will be on stage from December 5-14.

This Christmas Carol adaptation holds all the true meaning of Christmas, keeping close to the original story but with a few added extras thrown in. A great all-round family affair that is sure to offer laughs as well as a warm feeling as you leave the theatre. Think “pantomime meets Dickens”.

The main cast is made up of just six actors - yes, you read that right, just six. Scrooge being played by one while the remaining five make up the myriad of other characters. Alongside the main cast are a handful of young ladies who will be playing small bit parts as well as acting as props and stagehands. The main cast is made up of Edward Carleton-Holmes, Chris Scanlon, Helen Griffin, Kate Taylor, Oisin Casey Galloway and Hilary Blamires - some names you will know and a couple you won’t, but you’ll not forget them once you’ve seen them on stage.

The cast is halfway through rehearsals and has been working really hard and in the next couple of weeks will be adding the sound and lighting, along with costumes - always an exciting time to see the full show come together.