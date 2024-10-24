Garry’s involvement with the brigade started due to a good friend being a brigade member.

“They were looking for volunteers and he talked me into it. I thought ‘why not?’ and went along.

“The brigade became like a second family to me. We share the feeling of adrenaline when the siren goes up, and then when it’s all over there’s a feeling of great satisfaction having saved lives and property.

“When there’s a big incident we have a debrief afterwards, and talking about it brings us together. There’s a feeling of achievement, helping the town and the community.”

Garry has been hands-on with some of the district’s biggest fires, including the Waipukurau Hospital.

“That was a big fire, we were there a couple of days and it was amazing how it just kept on burning. The Waipawa Four Square fire was another big undertaking, and of course the Cyclone Gabrielle response.”

“You have to have your family behind you to do the job. When the siren goes you drop everything - you leave things behind that then have to be picked up.”

He advises anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter to “come and have a look - see if it’s for you. The training and skills can benefit you, as well as the brigade.”

Other Brigade Honours went to the following members: Ross Fraser, 3 years; Kylie Barnes, 7 years; Scott Marillier, 7 years; Scott Hain, 15 Years; Theresa-Belle Whiting, 15 years; Aidan Greenwood ,17 years and Brigade Life Honorary Member Leigh Whiting, 19 years.

Temari Taoro-Ashin - former Deputy Chief Fire Officer and Brigade member - was awarded her 19 years and Brigade Life Honorary Member Medal.

The Brigade Honours is a night to celebrate the dedication of the firefighters and the families and whanau that support the firefighters.

The effort that firefighters put in to turn out to incidents, to ensure their operational skills are up to date by attending training every Monday night, and also ensuring that they are operationally ready for when that siren goes, cannot be understated.

Garry and Diana Keeling with their family at the Gold Star and Brigade Honours evening.

The Waipawa Volunteer Fire Brigade is always looking for volunteers to join.

The minimum age is 16, and a good level of fitness, and upper body strength helps.

The bridge attends varied emergency incidents from structure fires, motor vehicle crashes, medical events, fires in the natural environment and more.

It can be a busy and demanding role.

The brigade trains every Monday night to maintain operational skills, and each member has a role in keeping the station, appliances, and equipment operationally ready.

The brigade invites anyone interested to make contact with Chief Fire Officer Willy Christall, or drop in to the station on a Monday night to meet the brigade members.



