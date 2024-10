Jigs is a male ragdoll/red point Siamese.

He can take a little while to warm up but is a gorgeous boy with beautiful blue eyes who enjoys a pat and a snuggle on his terms. He is fine around small dogs and other cats, however, has not been tested around children.

Gracie

Gracie is a female domestic short-haired tabby, approximately four years old. Gracie is also a previous farm cat and hunter, but since being at the shelter has really come into her own, loving pats, snuggles and being the centre of attention.

Gracie is a female domestic short-haired tabby.

Gracie would suit a home with no kids and no dogs where she can snuggle up with her special someone.

If you have a spot in the sunshine that is just waiting for a special cat - or two - get in touch with Ruahine Animal Rescue.