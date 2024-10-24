Advertisement
CHB trampoline athletes shine at nationals

Trampoline athletes from Ricochet Trampoline Club who competed at the recent XP Gymnastics Nationals, from left: Alex McCutcheon-Barrett, Madison Tippett, Caitlin Kirk, Blake Oram, Malachi Mackintosh and Ryan Mackintosh.

Six trampoline athletes from Ricochet Trampoline Club joined with 13 athletes from the Gisborne Trampoline Club to make up the Hawke’s Bay Poverty Bay Regional team to represent the region at the XP New Zealand Gymnastics Nationals in Palmerston North this month.

The prestigious event brought together top gymnasts from across the country, and the CHB athletes delivered outstanding performances.

Caitlin Kirk, Ryan Mackintosh, Alex McCutcheon-Barrett, Malachi Mackintosh, Blake Oram, and Madison Tippett from the Ricochet Trampoline Club showcased their skills in various events, demonstrating their dedication, hard work, and talent.

Caitlin Kirk secured a first placing, becoming national champion in tumbling and second in double mini trampoline, while Ryan Mackintosh also came first and gained national champion in double mini trampoline. Other notable performances came from Malachi Mackintosh who came third in tumbling.

“They all demonstrated remarkable skill and poise. We’re incredibly proud of our athletes for their achievements and sportsmanship,” said coach Wayne Marsh.

“Their commitment to training and teamwork has paid off, and we’re excited to see their continued growth.”

Caitlin, Ryan and Malachi have all competed at nationals before, Caitlin four times and the Mackintosh boys twice.

For the other three athletes, Alex, Blake and Madi, it was their first time, which can be daunting as nationals is the next level up from regional competitions.

The Hawke’s Bay Poverty Bay team’s strong showing at the nationals reflects the region’s thriving trampoline community and the club’s dedication to its athletes.

Ricochet Trampolice Club thanks Aonet Broadband and Rotary Club Waipukurau who helped the squad with expenses related to the competition.

Results:

Synchro: Malachi Mackintosh, Blake Oram - 11-12 men, 4th.

Tumbling: Caitlin Kirk - 15-16 women, 1st. Malachi Mackintosh - 11-12 men, 3rd. Alex McCutcheon-Barrett - 13-14 women, 15th.

Double Mini Trampoline: Ryan Mackintosh - 15-16 men, 1st. Caitlin Kirk - 15-16 women, 2nd. Madi Tippett - 9-10 women, 6th. Malachi Mackintosh - 11-12 men, 6th. Blake Oram - 11-12 men, 14th.

Trampoline: Malachi Mackintosh - 11-12 men, 8th. Caitlin Kirk - 15-16 women, 10th. Madi Tippett - 9-10 women, 10th. Blake Oram - 11-12 men, 10th.


