Trampoline athletes from Ricochet Trampoline Club who competed at the recent XP Gymnastics Nationals, from left: Alex McCutcheon-Barrett, Madison Tippett, Caitlin Kirk, Blake Oram, Malachi Mackintosh and Ryan Mackintosh.

Six trampoline athletes from Ricochet Trampoline Club joined with 13 athletes from the Gisborne Trampoline Club to make up the Hawke’s Bay Poverty Bay Regional team to represent the region at the XP New Zealand Gymnastics Nationals in Palmerston North this month.

The prestigious event brought together top gymnasts from across the country, and the CHB athletes delivered outstanding performances.

Caitlin Kirk, Ryan Mackintosh, Alex McCutcheon-Barrett, Malachi Mackintosh, Blake Oram, and Madison Tippett from the Ricochet Trampoline Club showcased their skills in various events, demonstrating their dedication, hard work, and talent.

Caitlin Kirk secured a first placing, becoming national champion in tumbling and second in double mini trampoline, while Ryan Mackintosh also came first and gained national champion in double mini trampoline. Other notable performances came from Malachi Mackintosh who came third in tumbling.