Big Macs for breakfast, car queues for fence paint and coffee fanatics reunion with their beloved barista-made brew.

Rotorua rolled into its first day of level 3 restrictions today with many seeking a piece of "normality" as they could finally head to the shops after four weeks.

Queues started at 4am outside Rotorua's McDonald's restaurants this morning as takeaway lovers geared up for their level 3 fix. The line of cars was down Amohau St as KFC reopened at 1pm.

Fast food outlets across the country were due to reopen for contact-less drive-through and delivery this morning.

Courtnee Martin at KFC Amohau St in Rotorua.

Owner of Rotorua's McDonald's restaurants Rob Parry said the demand had been "huge", with people starting to queue at their Fairy Springs restaurant by 4am.

He said a lot of people were thrilled to be "the first" and the restaurants had felt an initial rush when they opened their doors.

Cars in the Fairy Springs McDonalds this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

The orders came in hot and heavy with people spending over $100 and opting for "Big Macs for breakfast" after four weeks without, he said.

"There have been some enormous orders ... it's been amazing."

Parry said his staff were thrilled to be back at work after so long and he had made sure loads of them were on first thing this morning so wait times would be short.

So far, things had been "amazing" and Parry was expecting the demand to continue throughout the day and peak at dinner time.

A police spokeswoman said there had been significant traffic around some Rotorua takeaway establishment and officers were working to help manage the congestion.

Local cafe Capers Epicurean experienced a surge of orders within minutes of opening its doors at 7 this morning.

Marketing manager Philly Angus said people would have been missing their "daily routine" of coming down to their local cafes so it would be nice for them to feel that "normality" again.

Owner of Zippy Central Cafe Morgan Wilson said business had been "pretty quiet" but they were expecting a rush mid-morning after people rolled out of bed.

Rotorua's Mitre 10 Mega staff had been working all weekend trying to sort out click-and-collect orders because the demand had been "huge", general manager Wayne Mansell said.

Mitre 10 Mega this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

It seemed as if a lot of people had made lists and started projects in lockdown but had run out of supplies, he said.

"Deck stain, fence paint and gardening gear were among the most popular items sold."

The store had a robust click-and-collect system underway and was expecting a "hugely busy day" as a "massive number" of people came to get their orders, Mansell said.

Steiners Interiors by Reputation owner Mike Steiner said Zoom calls with clients, stock management and getting the shop back in order were first on the list today as "work was still pumping".

With people spending all day in their homes, he said many seemed to be looking for an internal "change of scenery".

Rotorua Landfill this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Owner of Bossy B clothing Linda Bell said she had loads of online orders to send out today because people had been buying while in lockdown.

She said it was heartwarming to see the number of people who had got behind her small business while the doors were closed.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said it was great for businesses to start semi-operating but there was still a "long way to go".

He said level 3 was a bit of a "halfway house" for many businesses but many were looking forward to getting fully back to business.

Businesses such as manufacturers and forestry getting back into action was positive and vital.

He said there was uncertainty among businesses about what the next few weeks might look like as levels change.

The Rotorua Lakes Council had put together an extensive list of what would and would not be open in level 3 on its website.

The Rotorua Library, Rotorua Aquatic Centre, Energy Events Centre, Rotorua Stadium and iSite would remain closed, as well as playgrounds and sports facilities.

However, some parks and reserve car parks would be reopened, including the Tikitapu (Blue Lake) car park and Centennial Park.

The main access gates at Long Mile Rd remain closed this morning. Photo /Andrew Warner

The Redwood's Long Mile Rd and Waipa entrances would be open to limited car parking but the main access gates would remain closed.

Rotorua Landfill would be open with safe operating measures in place, but recycling facilities would remain closed.

Police had noticed more people taking advantage of the reduced restrictions increase in the amount of traffic and the number of people out and about, a police spokeswoman said.

There had been no incidents of note on Tuesday morning but police urged the public to be patient and adhere to the updated restrictions, she said.

"This means staying home as much as possible except for exercise, going to work or school, or visiting local services like the doctor, pharmacy or supermarket.

"Under alert Level 3, police will continue to be highly visible in our communities and on our roads to maintain public safety, security and order."

Enforcement action, either through warnings or arrests, would be taken for any serious or persistent breaches, she said.

Some of the city's golf fanatics chose to tee off today with a large number heading to local courses for a game.

Springfield Golf Club president Paul Fox said quite a few cars were at the course this morning and he had expected a large number of people to head out for a game.

He said their club would not officially open until level 2, but people would head down on their own accord.

Sue Taylor got out on the golf course today in Rotorua.

Keen golfer Sue Taylor said the "thrill of hitting the first ball" this morning was incredible, after six weeks off the course.

"I have been trying to putt in the garage and practise on the back lawn but there's no substitute for getting out there to the real thing."

She said it was "the most beautiful day in the sunshine" but there were strict rules, stopping congregations and limiting golfers to playing alone or in pairs.

Taylor and fellow club members "waved at each other from across the fairway like long-lost friends".

"That was just was just so exciting ... To get out there and play the game that I love."

Keen Rotorua golfer Sue Taylor played for the first time in six weeks. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said the greens were in "perfect condition".

"It was just amazing that the guys managed to keep them that way during the lockdown."

Meanwhile, Rotorua's Salvation Army was gearing up for a possible increase of people in need over the coming weeks.

Corps officer Kylie Overbye said the foodbank is operating a call-to-collect system and has not seen a spike in food parcel calls as level 3 rolled in.

"I suspect we will see an increase of people needing our services in the coming week, but it is too hard to say what is going to happen."

Rotorua Landfill this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Many of the city's children will not be heading back to school tomorrow, despite many partially opening their doors in level 3.

Rotorua's Lynmore School, which usually boasts a school roll of more than 700, is expecting only about 15 children at school tomorrow.

Principal Lorraine Taylor said she and another teacher will be working with the small number of children from 8am to about 3.30pm.

Taylor said it will be interesting with no playgrounds or shared equipment allowed.

She said there is a chance more children will come in throughout the week because "things can change very quickly".

John Paul College, a school with a roll of more than 1000, is expecting only 30 students between Year 7 and 10 tomorrow.

Principal Patrick Walsh said they have organised four bubbles and a rotating roster with staff to ensure distancing remained.

Every student and staff member will do a health check when they come in and when they leave, he said.

Walsh said he wants to get the senior students back as soon as possible because many are struggling with the anxiety of NCEA away from school.

Manager of Rotorua Homebased Childcare Katrina Van Der Gulik said only around one or two children showed up for care at each of her educator's homes today.

She said the numbers were down; less than a quarter of the normal numbers turned up.

The carers had put a wide range of health and safety measures in place, she said.

Richard Fullard from Osbornes Funeral Directors said people had jumped at the opportunity to farewell loved ones with a gathering of 10 in level 3.

He said the small gatherings offered a "meaningful experience" for many families.

Their services were "always busy", he said, and he was not expecting a particular spike over level 3.