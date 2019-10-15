COMMENT

The Bay of Plenty Steamers have been flying high in 2019. They finished the Mitre 10 Cup Championship round robin atop the table with eight wins and just two losses, taking down some Premiership contenders in crossover games in the process. Now, in the lead-up to the home semifinal against Manawatu at Rotorua International Stadium on Friday night, sports reporter David Beck runs his eye over the season so far, picking out the best moments, biggest disappointments and most impressive performances.

READ MORE:
Premium - Mitre 10 Cup: Bay of Plenty Steamers steamroll Manawatu to secure home semifinal

Player (and back) of the Year - Chase Tiatia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Forward of the Year - Mitch Karpik

Disappointment of the Year - young duo cut down by injury

Game of the Year - Battle of the Bays Blowout

Related articles: