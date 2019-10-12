On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick is going to hit the ground running. First elected as mayor in 2013, Chadwick was re-elected in 2016 and has come out on top once again in 2019. She talks to Zizi Sparks about what she hopes her first 100 days of her new term in office may hold.
"That's really a symbol of Rotorua. It's about a place for us as locals. We're an iconic destination and we had to continue to invest in tourism or we'd lose ground.
"If we lose ground on tourism what's our future?"
Chadwick also hoped to focus on rebuilding relationships with Te Arawa and Te Tatau and the rural sector and ratepayer groups in her first 100 days.
"There's room to strengthen relationships."
Progress results on Saturday put Chadwick with 7796 votes ahead of Reynold Macpherson with 5837, Rob Kent 2330 and Dennis Curtis with 2181.
This result was based on the counting of approximately 95 per cent of the returned votes.
Chadwick was first elected to the Rotorua District Council in 1996 as a councillor before being elected to Parliament, where she stayed for 12 years, nine years as Rotorua's MP. She then stood for mayor and won in 2013.