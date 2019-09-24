A movie by young people for young people about an issue many young people face - bullying.

Bullying, its effects and coping with bullying is the subject of a new five-minute movie released this week. It was made by local students, local filmmaker Joel Corbett of Corbie Films and supported by Taupō youth social services and youth health agency Anamata Cafe.

Titled Oscar's Excellent Adventure, the short film is a fun, light-hearted look at the serious issue of bullying and cyber bullying.

Niki Wright of Anamata Cafe says the movie came about because Anamata Cafe is expanding its youth development services and the movie was a cool opportunity to create something by young people around a really current topic.

"It was trying to showcase from a young person's perspective how they might navigate through situations where they're being bullied and options they might have, the experiences of trying different options and the different emotions that they might feel.

"It's supporting

