The NZ Transport Agency is proposing reducing the speed limit on State Highway 1 from Taupō Airport to Motuoapa in an attempt to cut the number of serious injury crashes and deaths on the road.

It plans to hold a series of community drop-in sessions later this month to engage with the community and allow people to have their say before beginning formal consultation in October.

NZTA area programme manager, Waikato safe network programme, Junine Stewart and her NZTA colleagues community engagement manager Craig McKibbin and senior safety engineer John Garvich presented to last week's Taupō District Council meeting on

