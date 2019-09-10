The lead-up to Robbie Farah's final NRL game for the Wests Tigers was a real rollercoaster.

On Sunday the Tigers hosted the Sharks at their famous home ground, Leichhardt Oval, knowing whoever won would secure a place in the top eight playoffs - the loser's season would come to an end.

The 35-year-old Farah, who has more than 300 NRL games under his belt, the majority of which were for the Tigers, had previously announced he would retire at the end of the season. That meant if he played on Sunday, it would be his last game at Leichhardt and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.