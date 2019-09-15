It's already a year behind its original schedule but Rotorua's first five-star hotel is on track to be open by summer. The Pullman Hotel, on Arawa St, now has a general manager and about 75 jobs will be advertised in the coming months. Journalist Kelly Makiha gets the latest from the developers and the hotel chain behind the development and looks at what a five-star hotel will mean for the city.

Rotorua's first five-star hotel has employed a general manager and plans are coming together to open in summer with about 75 jobs soon to be advertised.

The Pullman Hotel,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.