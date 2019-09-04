This time last year, Crossfit Rotorua had just secured its status as the town's first Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand (OWNZ) affiliated club. A week later they took four teenagers to compete at the New Zealand Secondary School Weightlifting Championships for the first time and they brought home three gold medals. At the weekend, three of those athletes returned with another year of experience under their belts, eager to get back on the podium.

At last year's New Zealand Secondary School Weightlifting Championships, competing in her first weightlifting event, Anja Jennings broke national records for the snatch and clean and jerk

Crossfit Rotorua results at the New Zealand Secondary School Weightlifting Championships