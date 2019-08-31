Despite their best efforts, the Bay of Plenty Volcanix were unable to overcome a slow start in their Farah Palmer Cup Premiership season opener against Counties Manukau today.

At the Tauranga Domain, it was the away side Counties who had all the momentum early, running in three tries in the opening 20 minutes to race out to a 19-0 lead.

The Volcanix could perhaps be forgiven for their struggles early, with four debutants in the starting XV, and once they warmed into the game they were more competitive, fighting back but ultimately going down 37-24.

Still, there were plenty of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.