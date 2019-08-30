Tauranga's city centre is in a time of 'crisis' and in recent weeks, a large number of businesses have packed up and left, and others will soon be joining them. Remaining businesses are appealing for help while construction work continues around the city. Reporters Caroline Fleming and Kiri Gillespie explore exactly what some of these businesses are going through as two retailers moving out of the CBD share their stories.

At least 11 retailers have left Tauranga's city centre in the past month as business leaders plead for help to address a CBD "crisis".

One of those leaving has said

