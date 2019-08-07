Tauranga CBD retailers have fought back at perceptions of a dying city centre and are pleading for support from the public and the city council to help bring their customers back.

Dozens of retailers gathered in Tauranga's Red Square yesterday to discuss how to bring vibrancy back into the city centre.

Free car parking, customer-only car parks, parking wardens as city ambassadors, and park and rides were raised as some of the solutions.

Some shop owners were leasing car parks for their own customers and offering discounts to construction workers and daily specials to help encourage people back into the

