Nine weeks out from the local body elections in Rotorua billboards pop up seemingly overnight. That's how you know the election period has really begun and potential candidates start or ramp up their marketing. Zizi Sparks finds out how effective the billboards are and what other ways people can get their names out there. Plus she talks to one candidate who is taking a slightly different approach.

No matter how many election billboards a potential council candidate puts up, honesty is the best policy.

That's according to Toi Ohomai marketing lecturer James Paterson.

Paterson said while election billboards were an effective marketing tool to put a face to a name, many other things played a role including long-standing community involvement and an impactful social media campaign.

"A lot of electioneering happens at the last moment but maybe [candidates] need to look at a longer lead-in, six months or more."

Paterson said the most important thing was to deliver a consistent message and be honest and truthful.

"Whatever you stand for, you need to get that message to the community and stick to that."

He said when it came to publicity, the phrase "any publicity is good publicity" didn't ring true.

"If you do get poor publicity the challenge is how you turn that around to see the positive."

He believed dirty campaigns were not a good look.

"It's better to be decent and play fair and be supportive of other candidates because you may have to work with them in the future."

Rotorua Lakes Council-hopeful Lance Mutlow is taking a different approach to marketing making signs he holds up on the roadside during peak times.

He said it seemed to be working for him and he'd continue to do it until voting closed.

"It was pretty quick, people at work were coming in and saying friends and family members had heard of or seen me ... My name is definitely getting out there.

"This is working for me. Billboards become part of the scenery."

Mutlow works full-time as a kitchen-hand and hits the streets on days off, weekends and after work with a sign saying "Vote Lance for city council, tell your friends" on one side and "Vote Lance Mutlow for Lakes City Council, I'm on Facebook" on the other.

Sometimes he's joined by his partner whose sign reads "the things you do for love".

Despite the quirky way of getting attention, Mutlow said he was serious about being elected.

"I care very much about this city. I've had a very good life here and that comes down to the people and the place.

"I really want to give back. I've got a lot to offer."

Mutlow said he cared about people and nature as well as good governance and representing the people.

If elected he wanted to push the rollout of the parking app and make sure the city was future-proofed and ready for population growth.

Under district council bylaw election billboards were allowed to be installed from August 10.

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy electoral officer Rick Dunn said as of last week there had been eight breaches reported, concerning unauthorised signs, signs on road reserves and signs exceeding the maximum height allowed.

Dunn said signs should not "obstruct a drivers' vision, cause confusion or distraction to drivers or create a situation hazardous to the safe movement or direction of traffic".

Breaches can be reported by calling the council.

One such complaint concerned a sign near the intersection of Old Taupo Rd and Lake Rd which was ordered to be removed due to its size. Election Sign Guidelines state signs must not exceed 3m by 2m.

The sign, belonging to the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayer Association, has since been replaced, secretary Reynold Macpherson said.

"We commissioned the billboard sign because our provider advised us that such billboards are used commonly around New Zealand. The size restriction, however, is a local decision and applies to all election signs in the district.

"We have therefore repurposed the sign for a recruitment drive by removing all electoral components and ensuring that it fits within the Resource Consent issued for the site."

The replacement sign invited citizens to join the association and named association chairwoman Glenys Searancke, who is not running for council, as the contact.

The group is campaigning for six seats and a mayoral candidacy.

Top election marketing tips

1- Be honest and truthful.

2 - Have a targeted approach. Know your constituency then decide what the message is you want to pass on.

3 – Don't be all things to all people. You can't be.

4 – Be critical but still positive.

5 – Be meaningful to your community and clear on what the council does. If you're going to campaign on something make sure you can achieve that.

Source: James Paterson