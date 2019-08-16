A group running in this year's local body election has been ordered to remove their election sign at a busy Rotorua intersection.

Rotorua Lakes Council ordered the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayer group to remove the sign near the intersection of Old Taupo Rd and Lake Rd due to its size.

Rotorua Lakes Council's Operations Group Manager Henry Weston said the Election Sign Guidelines provided certainty for all candidates that there was a consistent set of rules for the display of election signs and also ensured public safety.

"As the sign in question is in breach of these guidelines due to its size, it has been requested that it be removed along with any other signs that are the same size," he said.

"The Election Sign Guidelines state signs must not exceed 3m2."

The Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayer group is campaigning for six seats and a mayoral candidacy.

The group's secretary and mayoral candidate Reynold Macpherson has been approached for comment.

The Election Sign Guidelines are available here.