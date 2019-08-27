Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

Mental health experts are calling for urgent action as New Zealand suicide deaths reached their highest level since records began 12 years ago. There were 685 suicides in the year to June 30 - 17 more than last year, when there were 668. The Lakes District Health Board area has not been untouched by what the Prime Minister calls one of our biggest long-term challenges as nation.

Twenty-three of the 685 people who committed suicide in New Zealand in the year to June 30 lived in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.