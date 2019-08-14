Blanche Kingdon wrote a book entitled I Did It My Way.

And indeed she did, say her daughter Gail Taylor-McCabe and granddaughter Jo-Anne Bird who paid tribute to Kingdon following her death last week.

She was 87.

"Looking back at all the things Nana did, I wonder when she ever had time to sleep," Bird said.

Born in Whangāmatā in 1931, Kingdon was the eldest of eight children. The family moved around a lot, following her father's forestry career.

In 1950 she spent her college years at Takapuna Grammar on a scholarship, while her family moved to Rotorua.

