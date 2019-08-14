On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
During her lifetime Kingdon was involved with countless Rotorua organisations including being the co-founder of Rotorua Budget Service. She was a member of Birthright ("redundant after DPB"), the Operatic Society (several lead roles) and the Toastmasters Club.
Kingdon was a member and president of women's service organisation Quota, president of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, original member of the Whare Aroha Trust, St Chad's Communication Trust, committee member of the Princess of Wales Health Camp, served on its school's board of trustees (was instrumental in preventing camp's closure), served on national health camps' board, Citizens Advice Bureau, docent (guide) Rotorua Museum, and was a marriage and funeral celebrant conducting "well over" 300 weddings.