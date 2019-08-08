With the death of Munir Kadri, Rotorua has lost one of its long-time surgeons and specialist urologist, Indian community leader and internationally recognised photographer.

His death draws the curtain on a life that spanned 91 years, during which, as a 12-year-old, he walked in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi crusading for India's independence from British rule.

Having met Munir when he welcomed him to his school aged 9, the great political and ideological leader invited the Gujarati–speaking boy to be his interpreter when, two years later, he visited villages where that language predominated.

Throughout his life Munir Kadri lived by

