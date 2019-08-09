Some Rotorua residents are warning our Tauranga neighbours to stay clear of plans to copy the Green Corridor concept, with one resident saying it was a "big, fat failure".

Tauranga City Council is looking at building two concepts similar to that in Rotorua - a walking/cycling path on Elizabeth St in Tauranga's central city and an "Eat Streat-style" dining area near the waterside for Wharf St.

Rotorua's The Salon owner Beverley Wheeler said although a Green Corridor-style concept could work elsewhere, it didn't for Rotorua.

The Green Corridor has been plagued with controversy since it was officially opened in 2015. Photo / File
The Green Corridor has been plagued with controversy since it was officially opened in 2015. Photo / File

"For Rotorua I believe the concept was yet another nail in our dying CBD."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.