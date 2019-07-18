For a population to be considered fully immune to an illness, 95 per cent of the population should be immunised. So why is the immunisation rate nationally well below that number, and even further below it on a local level? The Ministry of Health has recognised an 'urgent need' to address falling vaccination rates. Zizi Sparks looks at just how much the immunisation rate has dropped and why.

Immunisation rates for 6-month-old babies in the Lakes District Health Board area stand among the worst in the country.

The DHB area ranked fifth-worst in vaccination statistics with just 69.8 per cent

