Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal visits Rotorua during first official New Zealand visit

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal was welcomed to Te Puia with a pōhiri. Video / NZ Herald

A free trade agreement with India would offer “big opportunities” for Rotorua forestry, tourism, and agricultural businesses, Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay says.

His comments come after Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was in Rotorua on Thursday during his first official New Zealand visit.

