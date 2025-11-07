In a statement to the Rotorua Daily Post, McClay said there was “massive potential” in what would be a “high-quality comprehensive free trade agreement”.
“There will be big opportunities in wood and forestry products, tourism and other agricultural exports.”
McClay said India was one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, with a population of more than 1.4 billion.
“A trade agreement will position Rotorua businesses well to grow their exports and partnerships in this market.”
Asked how local businesses could prepare for the opportunities a free trade agreement could bring, McClay said to “continue to offer an exceptional service and build upon our reputation of being world best”.
He said the Rotorua Business Chamber could offer help to exporters, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade exporter services page and NZ Trade and Enterprise could provide information and assistance.
“Anyone wanting to know more can contact my Rotorua office, and I’m happy to meet and talk.”
Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute sales and marketing general manager Sean Marsh said it was a privilege to host Goyal, McClay, Upston and Air New Zealand chief executive Nikhil Ravishankar, along with 42 Indian business delegates.
He said tauira (students) from the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute performed a haka pōhiri for the delegation in front of Pōhutu Geyser in Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley, before enjoying a lunch overlooking the view, then attending a business roundtable Q&A session in Potaka Kai Restaurant.
“Culture transcends boundaries, so when we welcome manuhiri [visitors] in this way, there are important moments of connection. We shared conversations about Māori culture, the arts and crafts of India, and Māori artistry – including our shared traditions of weaving.