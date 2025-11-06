Advertisement
Rotorua Child Cancer Foundation breakfast fundraiser draws emotional support

Kelly Makiha
Leanne Stewart with the painting by cancer sufferer Matthew Oliver, age 6, which she bought for $575. Photo / Kelly Makiha

When Rotorua’s Leanne Stewart spotted the painting Alien Disco by 6-year-old cancer sufferer Matthew Oliver, she dug in her heels to buy it.

“I’m a big fan of science fiction and aliens, so it really appealed to me.”

Her hand shot up to place the winning bid of $575 and

