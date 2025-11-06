The paintings that were auctioned were created by children suffering from cancer. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Stewart, who owns NumberWorks’nWords Tutoring Rotorua, said she bought a painting last year created by one of her students, who had recently returned to getting cancer treatment.

She hung it on the wall inside her business, where she planned to hang Matthew’s Alien Disco painting.

“It’s just such a great cause.”

Matthew’s story was shared at the breakfast. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in March 2023 when he was 4.

He’s undergone two and a half years of treatment, including many blood transfusions, chemotherapy, monthly trips to Auckland and many long hours at Rotorua and Starship Hospitals.

Auctioneer Steve Lovegrove. Photo / Kelly Makiha

He finished his treatment in May and still faces many health, developmental and social challenges. He missed his first year of school due to immune deficiencies but despite his uphill battle, he faces every day with a smile and is the centre of the Oliver household.

This morning’s event began with a story that demonstrated the sobering reality of why the Child Cancer Foundation is so valued.

Josie Sturm was the guest speaker at the EVES Real Estate Rotorua Breakfast Fundraiser talking about the loss of her baby, Hazel McLean, who died in 2023. Photo / Supplied

There was barely a dry eye as Rotorua mum Josie Sturm spoke about her baby daughter, Hazel McLean, who was diagnosed with cancer at 2 and a half months, dying five months later on April 19, 2023.

“She was such a beautiful baby. She never cried, was so placid and was every mother’s dream.”

She noticed bruising on her baby’s arm so took Hazel to the doctor, but was faced with questions about whether someone had abused Hazel.

“He [the doctor] sent us away and said nothing was wrong.”

Baby Hazel McLean lost her battle with cancer when she was 7 and a half months old. Photo / Supplied

She said she went back and forward to medical experts during the following six weeks because she knew something was wrong.

“At the last hospital visit, I put my foot down.”

A full body examination revealed a large lump under Hazel’s arm, which was found to be a malignant rhabdoid tumor, a rare and aggressive cancer that mostly affects young children.

She described the difficult months that followed.

“But the Child Cancer Foundation stepped up and was right there for us. Even after a child’s death, they stay with you forever.”

Josie Sturm was the guest speaker at the EVES Real Estate Rotorua Breakfast Fundraiser talking about the loss of her baby, Hazel McLean, who died in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Sturm said that although Hazel’s death was eventually expected, it was still hard to face reality.

“I want to thank the Child Cancer Foundation for all they did ... Hazel and I are an example that the Child Cancer Foundation is true to their word. Without them, I would not have gotten through it.

Sisi Shao from the Child Cancer Foundation told the crowd that four families with young children were given a cancer diagnosis each week in New Zealand.

“Cancer does not care about children, but the Child Cancer Foundation does.”

She outlined the work the foundation did, including providing support to families, organising food packages and firewood and running its Beads of Hope programme.

She said the Child Cancer Foundation needed $6.5 million a year to operate and it didn’t get any government funding.

She said EVES Real Estate in Rotorua started supporting the event in 1994 through what was then McDowell Real Estate and had been by its side now for more than 30 events.

EVES Real Estate marketing and media specialist Dan Fergusson said he was thrilled the event was another success.

“We’re absolutely stoked with this year’s event. Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning for breakfast, bidding, and good old banter.”

The final tally of how much was raised will be known next week.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.