Matthew’s story was shared at the breakfast. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in March 2023 when he was 4.
He’s undergone two and a half years of treatment, including many blood transfusions, chemotherapy, monthly trips to Auckland and many long hours at Rotorua and Starship Hospitals.
He finished his treatment in May and still faces many health, developmental and social challenges. He missed his first year of school due to immune deficiencies but despite his uphill battle, he faces every day with a smile and is the centre of the Oliver household.
This morning’s event began with a story that demonstrated the sobering reality of why the Child Cancer Foundation is so valued.
There was barely a dry eye as Rotorua mum Josie Sturm spoke about her baby daughter, Hazel McLean, who was diagnosed with cancer at 2 and a half months, dying five months later on April 19, 2023.
“She was such a beautiful baby. She never cried, was so placid and was every mother’s dream.”
She noticed bruising on her baby’s arm so took Hazel to the doctor, but was faced with questions about whether someone had abused Hazel.
“He [the doctor] sent us away and said nothing was wrong.”
She said she went back and forward to medical experts during the following six weeks because she knew something was wrong.