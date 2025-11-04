“As a family, you never expect your child to be facing a life-threatening illness … it was pretty confronting and life changed. The support they gave was unbelievable, really, and we were so grateful to have them in our corner.”
Angus said everyone in the community knew someone with a cancer diagnosis.
“But these are kids at the beginning of their lives and having to walk the most challenging path.”
She urged the community to attend Friday’s breakfast and be generous if they were in a position to do so.
There were several ways to give money at the breakfast, including buying paintings created by children with cancer.
The stories behind each child’s cancer journey and their paintings are told at the breakfast before the artwork is auctioned.
Get bidding
EVES Real Estate marketing and media specialist Dan Fergusson said there was a huge range of items valued at thousands of dollars to be auctioned.
The prizes are packaged together in auction lots, and there will also be a silent auction with individual items running alongside.
Auction lots included:
A getaway to Whakamaru near Taupō for three nights at a five-bedroom house for up to 12 people;
An ultimate Whakatāne getaway package;
Two family adventure packages filled with entries to Rotorua tourism hotspots;
An adrenaline and thrill-seekers’ tourism package;
A golf lovers package;
A home improvement package including roof treatment, carpet cleaning, waste removal and eight hours’ labour;
A property package for those wanting to sell their homes that includes home staging, legal fees, pre-purchase inspection and photography;
A beauty package and a firewood package.
There were also two $10 raffles - one for a $330 chilly bin and a range of wine and beer; and the other for a luxury night away for two people in Rotorua, including five-star accommodation, spa entry, dinner and movie tickets.
Fergusson said tickets to the breakfast cost $60 or $550 for a table of 10. It includes a full buffet breakfast, entertainment and the chance to give back to a worthy local cause.