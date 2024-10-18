A feature of the auction is paintings created by children with cancer.

Stewart said it was the second year in a row he had bought one of the paintings and he became teary when he said he did it in memory of his mother, who died from cancer two years ago.

“I buy the paintings because I watched mum go through cancer and if someone as strong and resilient as her struggled, I can’t imagine what it would be like for a tiny child.”

Allison Stewart was a prominent member of the Tauranga community who was always involved in community fundraisers and activities.

Allison Stewart. Photo / Ben Fraser

The dolphin painting was by Justin Garland who was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia in December 2021, a few days before Christmas.

He has now completed his treatment and is being monitored by his oncologist at Starship Hospital.

Those at the breakfast were told Justin suffered damage to his bones at the hip, above his knees and above his ankles due to his chemotherapy treatment. He is now allowed to stop using his wheelchair and uses his walking sticks.

He goes to Rotorua Boys’ High School and is adjusting to a normal routine after at least two years off school.

Those at the breakfast were entertained by Te Kura o Tihiōtonga (Otonga Primary School) before auctioneers Steve Lovegrove and Gerald van der Meer got the auction under way.

Child Cancer Foundation Breakfast and Auction MC Philly Angus had her own child cancer story to share. Photo / Kelly Makiha

MC Philly Angus addressed the crowd and told her own story about the benefits of the Child Cancer Foundation.

Angus said her daughter was diagnosed with cancer eight days before she turned 8 and underwent two years and three months treatment.

She said her family was so grateful for the help from co-ordinator Barbara Richardson and the Child Cancer Foundation for their “unwavering support”, care and knowledge.

Stella was now about to turn 18, was cancer-free and was looking forward to embarking on her new life at Canterbury University next year.

The crowd at the Eves Child Cancer Foundation Breakfast and Auction. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Richardson said the foundation’s work was crucial in helping families navigate the system, understand the changes and be an advocate.

“They support them through the worst times of their lives.”

She said the foundation didn’t get government funding and relied on bequests, donations and grants.

Organiser and Eves sales co-ordinator Courtney McAllister said they were thrilled with the response this year.

“It went so good. The vibe was high. Last year was really tough financially for a lot of people but this year we had heaps of sponsors on board.”

