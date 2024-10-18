Paul Stewart with Justin Garland's painting he bought for $600. Photo / Kelly Makiha
When Paul Stewart raised his hand several times in a bidding war at a Rotorua charity auction over a painting by a child cancer survivor, he was channeling the memory of his late mother, Tauranga’s Allison Stewart.
The sold hammer went down and Paul Stewart was the new owner of a painting of orca called A Calm Day for the price of $600.
His purchase has helped organisers of the Eves Child Cancer Foundation Breakfast and Auction raise $20,000 for the local cause.
The breakfast was held this morning at the Distinction Hotel for a sold-out crowd of 300 people.
The dolphin painting was by Justin Garland who was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia in December 2021, a few days before Christmas.
He has now completed his treatment and is being monitored by his oncologist at Starship Hospital.
Those at the breakfast were told Justin suffered damage to his bones at the hip, above his knees and above his ankles due to his chemotherapy treatment. He is now allowed to stop using his wheelchair and uses his walking sticks.
He goes to Rotorua Boys’ High School and is adjusting to a normal routine after at least two years off school.
Those at the breakfast were entertained by Te Kura o Tihiōtonga (Otonga Primary School) before auctioneers Steve Lovegrove and Gerald van der Meer got the auction under way.
MC Philly Angus addressed the crowd and told her own story about the benefits of the Child Cancer Foundation.
Angus said her daughter was diagnosed with cancer eight days before she turned 8 and underwent two years and three months treatment.
She said her family was so grateful for the help from co-ordinator Barbara Richardson and the Child Cancer Foundation for their “unwavering support”, care and knowledge.
Stella was now about to turn 18, was cancer-free and was looking forward to embarking on her new life at Canterbury University next year.
Richardson said the foundation’s work was crucial in helping families navigate the system, understand the changes and be an advocate.