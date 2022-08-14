Allison Stewart helped organise the Hot Pink Walk - an annual breast cancer awareness and fundraising event in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

A "remarkable woman" and an "awesome" mum who "just liked to give back".

That is how Tauranga volunteer extraordinaire Allison Stewart is being remembered by friends, family and community organisations.

Allison, 64, died on August 1 after a year-long battle with stomach cancer.

Her funeral was held on Tuesday.

She had twin sons, Paul and Gareth Stewart, aged 31.

Paul told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend his mother did a lot of volunteer work and was involved in many community events.

She helped organise the Hot Pink walk - an annual breast cancer awareness and fundraising event in Tauranga - and was involved in the Jazz Festival and the Garden and Art Festival, he said.

"She was with the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union ... she did anything she could for the theatre community ... basically any event you can think of she probably had a hand in.

"Every time she volunteered it wasn't about getting her name out there ... she just liked to give back."

As she was planning her retirement, the thing she was most sad she could not do was garden for the Waipuna Hospice, Stewart said.

Allison Stewart pictured with her twin sons - Gareth Stewart (left) and Paul Stewart (right). Photo / Supplied

Allison was born in New Plymouth but lived in Tauranga for about 55 years.

She was diagnosed with cancer last August.

"We think that's because we were born in July and she didn't want to ruin the month for us," Stewart said.

She got "quite sick, quite quick" but was "still herself the whole time".

"She was always pretty positive and pragmatic about it [her diagnosis]. She knew from day dot it wasn't treatable.

"We just had a lot of family time, we had a great family Christmas, a great celebration for her last birthday.

"She went and saw a couple of plays which she loved ... saw the last James Bond movie which she was a big fan of, Downton Abbey was another one."

Stewart described his mother as "humble" and "awesome".

"She was hilarious ... she would just walk into a room and everyone would be instantly happier, mostly because she'd be there and organise everything," he said.

"Everything she did, she'd rather be tucked around the corner at the back just watching it all come together correctly than being the one presenting or anything like that.

"She had a lot more to give and that's all she wanted to do."

Close friend and former colleague Sarah Garnett said she first met Allison in the 1980s when they worked together at Dalgety - a merchandise company in Tauranga.

They also played hockey together, and Garnett said Allison was a "very good goalkeeper".

Garnett said Allison's sons were "absolutely her world".

"She was the mother on the sideline cheering and clapping and making lots of noise with the boys with their sport."

Garnett said Allison had an infectious laugh, a big smile and a "great big personality".

"She's certainly going to be a very hard person to replace in this community."

Tauranga Hockey Association general manager Clinton Butler said Allison played hockey and was an administrator and "strong supporter" of the association.

"Every time we were running events ... she was always wanting to catch up and support."

Butler said she was a "big loss" for the hockey community and there was a "big hockey presence" at Allison's funeral.

"I know for a lot of us, she's going to be really missed. Not just in hockey, throughout the community. The work she did in the community was huge."

Heath Young, managing director of Realty Group Ltd, which operates Eves and Bayleys, said Allison worked at the business for 17 years.

"She was so much more than just our sponsorship and events manager. She was just one of those foundations, almost like a cultural ambassador for the business."

He described her as "full of energy" and generous with her time.

"She was just a presence when you were in her company - she always made you feel special."

Tauranga Arts Festival general manager Nikki Hansen said Allison volunteered her time each year to be part of the festival.

She would pick up and drop off artists at the airport and was the front-of-house manager at the Carrus Crystal Palace.

"Just a remarkable woman that always gave her time so freely to others, especially community organisations."

Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust manager Helen Alice said Allison was an amazing woman who was kind, thoughtful and had a "wicked sense of humour".

"She was a person who quietly got on with making her community a better place.

"Allison showed her commitment to being a part of a strong and interdependent community in all she lent a hand to."

Allison was a "superstar" who helped them organise the Hot Pink Walk.

"We are sad that her life ended too soon – we thank her for all she was in this world."