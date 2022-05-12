Breast cancer survivor Sonya Nicol getting in those kilometres to raise funds for the support service. Photo / Supplied

Breast cancer survivor Sonya Nicol getting in those kilometres to raise funds for the support service. Photo / Supplied

When Sonya Nicol went for a mammogram nine years ago, she never expected to be called back, let alone diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Katikati woman was 45, with no history of breast cancer in her family and only went for a mammogram because it was recommended.

"It was a bit of a shock. I had two surgeries, four months' chemo and finally radiation for six weeks. I had amazing support from family and friends, but I didn't really know anyone who had had breast cancer."

All that changed when support from the Bay of Plenty Breast Cancer Support Service came calling. And now, Sonya is taking part in a fundraiser to help give back to the service that gave her so much.

Sonya has signed up for the Aotearoa 100ks in 30 Days challenge. And it is a challenge, this marriage celebrant and life coach laughs, as she's not really into exercise.

"But, I like a challenge and while exercise is not something I am natural at I know it will be good for me – and of course I am fundraising for a brilliant cause. So, I have hired a treadmill and will make sure I do my 100ks of exercise in 30 days."

Sonya talks of the support she received nine years ago from this Western Bay of Plenty charitable trust that provides emotional and a range of practical support, and works from the principle of survivors supporting those newly diagnosed.

"The support I received was incredible. The team can relate as they have been there, done that, and I didn't have to be brave when communicating with anyone there. If you felt down, they got it.

"The no pressure, no stress support is awesome, let alone all the amazing things that they offer."

Sonya encourages others to sign up to also take part at www.100ksin30days.nz and/or sponsor her.

100ks in 30 Days

BOPBCSS trust manager Helen Alice says the new fundraising campaign involves encouraging people of all ages, genders and capabilities to sign up to cover 100km during May.

The kilometres can be tackled on foot, on water, or wheels (bikes, wheelchairs, scooters), or a combination of the three.

The trust hopes to raise $30,000-$50,000 from the event, being staged at a time when fundraising is "really tight" for the charity which averages about 120 new referrals a year and has about 900 registered clients.

The charitable trust provides emotional and a range of practical support, and works from the principle of survivors supporting those newly diagnosed.

For informaton see www.breastcancerbop.org.nz