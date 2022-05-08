Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga breast cancer survivor walking and rowing 100km in May for charity

4 minutes to read
Tauranga woman Nicky Morrison was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 40. Photo / Supplied

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Breast cancer survivor Nicky Morrison feels "lucky" her tumour was caught early.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago after she "just happened to go for a mammogram".

"I didn't feel a

