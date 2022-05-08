Tauranga woman Nicky Morrison was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 40. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga woman Nicky Morrison was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 40. Photo / Supplied

Breast cancer survivor Nicky Morrison feels "lucky" her tumour was caught early.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago after she "just happened to go for a mammogram".

"I didn't feel a lump. Even when I knew where it was, I couldn't feel it. It was so small but had already spread. The timing was pretty lucky."

Morrison is now taking part in the "100ks in 30 days" challenge - a fundraising campaign for the Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust. The trust, which provides emotional and practical support for breast cancer patients, aims to raise between $30,000 and $50,000 from the event.

The trust said funding was scarce for the charity and due to Covid-19 last year, it abandoned many events.

The 30-day challenge started on May 1 and those who signed up will do 100km either by foot, on water, or on wheels such as bikes, wheelchairs or scooters.

After having undergone surgery and radiation, Morrison now takes preventative treatment for breast cancer.

"Some days are definitely more challenging than others" but "activity helps", she said.

"Getting out and walking every day definitely makes a difference so that's why doing the 100km in 30 days is a really good motivator for me ... because I know that I feel so much better after I've done some activity."

Morrison walked around the Mount on Sunday to "celebrate the kickoff of the event".

She planned to walk at least 3km per day and was part of the Boobops dragonboat team - a team of breast cancer survivors - so she would count her kilometres on the water too.

Morrison was doing the challenge with several family members and a friend. Everyone in the team would try to do 100km each, with a team goal of 500km, she said.

Because she was diagnosed during the pandemic, her family overseas could not come and support her during her treatment.

She said the fundraiser was a "great way" for them to raise money for those who did support her and "give back" to the community.

Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust manager Helen Alice said the money raised would be used to provide emotional and practical support services to those with breast cancer in the Western Bay of Plenty.

She said 250 people had signed up for the 100km in 30 days challenge, but people could still sign up this month.

Alice said the trust tried to spread its fundraising throughout the year and with having to cancel the "nude dude swim" and the Pāpāmoa Hills night walk, May seemed like a good option for the event "as we still get some good weather".

Nicky's journey with breast cancer

After Morrison was diagnosed in 2020, she underwent surgery and four weeks of daily radiation.

"We caught it as early ... as we could have and I was pretty lucky that we did catch it then."

She has been taking a preventative treatment for one and a half years, which is part of a five or 10-year journey.

"I have a monthly injection to suppress my oestrogen levels and a daily pill, and then two other pills to combat all the side effects of those pills."

When she was diagnosed, she reached out to the trust because she wanted to know what she was facing and "to learn as much about it as possible".

"So I devoured lots of books to just read about other people's stories and try to get an idea of what was ahead of me."

She said the trust provided "many opportunities" to connect with other breast cancer patients.

"Your life does change, but there are still a lot of positives ... I feel like I've gained more from this journey than I've lost."