Burger King Te Ngae employee Ritik Aeehi, who was working at the time, said he did not hear the crash itself, but became aware of it when a bus and children arrived at the restaurant shortly afterwards.
Aeehi said the children told him there had been a collision involving their bus and another vehicle.
Walking up Te Ngae Rd, Aeehi saw the road blocked off by emergency services, estimating the crash site to be about 400-500m away.
Aeehi said the children appeared shaken, but were largely calm as they waited inside the restaurant.
Go Bus chief operating officer Ben Barlow confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post acharter bus was involved in the crash.
“The bus sustained damage. Some passengers on the bus were taken to hospital for assessment and have since been discharged. The bus driver is safe.
“Emergency services attended the scene, and our team provided support to remaining passengers. Arrangements were made for them to continue their journey safely.”
Barlow said they were co-operating fully with police.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident. This has been a distressing event for all involved. Our team continues to support one another during this difficult time.”
Kaiti School rōpū performed with ‘a lot of pride’
Te Mana Kuratahi chairman Jack Te Moana said Kaiti School’s kapa haka group had already completed their performance before the crash.
He said the rōpū represented their kura, whānau and rohe with “a lot of pride”, and their supporters were pleased with how they performed.
The annual Te Mana Kuratahi festival brings together primary-aged kapa haka groups from across the country.
Te Moana said the competition was considered an early foundation for young performers, describing it as “the beginning of great things” and “a way of life” for many, who continued into secondary and senior national kapa haka levels.
The younger children were “crying”, they said, with the older of the bunch trying to stay strong.
They said they saw another bus arrive to transport the children away from the scene.
Older children had to encourage younger ones to get on the bus, they said.
The residents said the roof of the car was removed, and the bus also appeared to have noticeable damage.
