Wednesday, August 13: Take a mindful break with Winter Wellness on the Waterfront – Taoist Tai Chi from 11.30am to 12.30pm at The Strand, Tauranga. This free, all-ages session introduces gentle, flowing movements to build strength, flexibility, and stillness — no experience needed, just come as you are and enjoy the calm.

Thursday, August 14:

Feeling wired, worried or worn out? Come along to Anxiety-Free: Tools, Talk + Understanding — a free community event from 6.30pm at City Church, 252 Otumoetai Rd, where GP Dr Trish Zingel and the Bay Functional Health team will share practical, all-ages strategies for easing anxiety through nutrition, lifestyle and mindfulness (plus spot prizes and take-home tools).

Take a mindful pause with Winter Wellness on the Waterfront – Mindful Movement , a free session led by Diego Rosenberg from 12pm to 12.45pm at Tauranga Waterfront. No experience needed — just bring yourself and enjoy gentle movement by the sea (or indoors at Te Ao Mārama if it rains).

Warm up this winter with a free sauna session from The Sauna Project on the Tauranga Waterfront, running from 11am to 1pm. Bookings are essential — bring your towel, togs, and water bottle, and get ready to sweat it out before a refreshing ocean dip.

Friday, August 15:

Catch the next wave of young musical talent at Rockshop Bandquest — Aotearoa’s live music event for primary and intermediate students 6.30pm at Baycourt’s Addison Theatre. Tickets are $21.50 for adults and $10.75 for students, with a night of fun, inspiration, and big band energy.

Get ready to glow at Mount Bass Drop — a night of drum and bass and house music at Totara Street, Mount Maunganui from 7pm to 11.

Celebrate the energy and talent of dancers from across the region at Create the Bay – Spotlight Series at Baycourt's Addison Theatre, Tauranga. With three sessions showcasing styles from hip hop to lyrical and tap, tickets are $13.30 for adults and $8.70 for children — dancers in troupe items attend free, but supporters will need a ticket per session. Featuring DJ sets from Jimi James Jenkin and De La Smith, tickets are $45 (R18), so dress bright and book now for a night of beats and neon vibes.

Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17: Explore the world of fibre arts at the Creative Fibre Tauranga Exhibition, running 10am to 4pm daily at Tauranga Racecourse. Entry $5 (free for under 12s). Check out Make & Take workshops, craft stalls, raffles, a café, and plenty of handcrafted items to browse or buy.

Friday, August 15: Get ready to light up the night at Mount Bass Drop — a high-energy evening of drum and bass and house music at Totara Street, Mount Maunganui from 7pm to 11.55pm. Featuring live sets from DJ Jimi James Jenkin and De La Smith, tickets are $45 (R18), so dress in your brightest neon and get ready to glow.

Saturday, August 16:

The Tauranga Food Show is back at Mercury Baypark Arena from 10am to 5pm, with more than 120 exhibitors offering everything from chocolate to chutney. Entry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids (13 and under), with live cooking demos, food trucks, and a chance to win the Epic Backyard BBQ prize pack.

Rugby fans, don’t miss the first double header of the season at Tauranga Domain. Gates open at 10am, with Volcanix vs Manawatū kicking off at 11.35am, followed by Steamers vs Canterbury at 2.05pm — tickets from $5 to $25, with VIP hospitality available. Grab your merch, enjoy the food and drink, and cheer on Bay of Plenty.

Mini-BOP-Sing brings together singers from across the Bay of Plenty for a day of harmony, starting with a morning workshop and ending in a feel-good concert at 3pm at Bethlehem Community Church. Entry is by koha, with proceeds supporting Tauranga Women’s Refuge — doors open at 2.45pm, so come early to grab a seat.

Where’s Jai brings their genre-bending energy to The Jam Factory at The Historic Village from 7pm to 9.30pm. With tickets at $25, expect powerhouse vocals, infectious grooves, and a night of unforgettable live music.

Get ready to relive the golden age of grunge and alt-rock with Lounge Apes at Totara Street, Mount Maunganui, from 8pm to 11.55pm. It’s R18, tickets are $35, and it’s packed with iconic hits and flannel-shirt nostalgia.

The Little Big Markets – Winter Series is back at Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui from 9am to 2pm. Expect local creatives, gourmet street food, live music, games, and free workshops — all with free entry and good vibes.

Skatescool’s Public Roller Skating Disco is rolling into Mount Maunganui Sports Centre from 1pm to 3pm. Entry is $12 (plus $5 for skate hire), with disco lights, music, limbo comps, and fun for all ages — no booking needed, just turn up and roll.

Join the Pacific Breeze Fundraising Luncheon at Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club from 12pm to 3pm, supporting Breast Cancer Support Services Tauranga Trust. Tickets are $120 and include a three-course lunch, bubbles on arrival, live entertainment, fashion, raffles, and more — all for a great cause.

Sunday, August 17:

Get ready to crawl, climb, and splash through mud at the Middleware Tough Guy and Gal Challenge at Lakes Ranch, Rotorua. Open to ages 13+, this off-road obstacle event kicks off from 10am with 6km, 12km, and team waves — expect mud, native bush trails, epic challenges, spot prizes, and hot showers at the finish.

Get ready for muddy fun at the first-ever Family Tough Guy and Gal Challenge from 10am to 2pm at Lakes Ranch, Rotorua. Designed for whānau teams, this obstacle course adventure is packed with climbs, crawls, and laughs for all ages — plus every participant gets a special finisher’s medal.

Grab your besties and get ready to conquer mud, obstacles, and laughter at the GlowLab Tough Gal Team Challenge on Sunday 17 August at Lakes Ranch, Rotorua. Teams of three women (13+) will tackle a 6km course packed with swamp crossings, tunnels, and barb wire crawls — plus spot prizes, hot showers, and a whole lot of fun.

Love country music? Join the Geyserland Country Music Club at the Rotorua Bowling Club — meetings are held on the first Wednesday (1pm to 4pm) and third Sunday (1pm to 4.30pm) of each month. Entry is just $6 for non-members, and kids under 13 are free. For more info, visit their Facebook page or contact Dallas (350 2048) or Bruce (027 446 5800).

Create the Bay – Spotlight Series: Troupe Sessions brings a full day of dance to Baycourt’s Addison Theatre with three vibrant sessions featuring performers of all ages and styles. Tickets are $13.30 for adults and $8.70 for children per session — come cheer on the dancers and soak up the energy, creativity, and community spirit.

Tuesday, August 19: Enjoy an evening of glorious music at The Big Sing Cadenza Gala Concert 7pm at the Sir Owen Glenn Theatre. Featuring top high school choirs from across the upper North Island, tickets range from $12.05 to $27.50. Don’t miss this showcase of young vocal talent.

Tuesday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 20: Kids in Years 3 to 8 can dive into the mud at the Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge at Lakes Ranch, Rotorua. With 1.5km and 3km obstacle courses full of tunnels, climbs, and swamp crossings, every young challenger gets a medal and goodies — perfect for adventurous tamariki.

Wednesday, August 20: Nepal’s iconic band Mongolian Heart, led by Raju Lama, is bringing their soulful fusion of folk and rock to Totara Street, Mount Maunganui, from 6pm to 10.30pm. It’s their first-ever New Zealand tour, tickets are $50, R18 entry.

Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21: Tahatai Coast School presents Mad Pearse Takes Flight – First Man to Fly at Baycourt’s Addison Theatre, Tauranga on Wednesday at 6pm, and Thursday at 3pm and 6pm. This all-ages school production celebrates Kiwi inventor Richard Pearse with heart, humour, and a sky-high story — tickets from $20.48 to $25.59.

Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24: The New Zealand Fishing, Hunting & 4x4 Expo returns to Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre with a massive 14,000 attendees expected. Featuring 100+ exhibitors, live demos, wild food, prize draws, and hands-on fun for all ages — including a climbing wall and Under 5s play zone — it’s the ultimate weekend for outdoor enthusiasts. Early bird tickets start at just $5, and your pass is valid all weekend.

Friday, August 22:

Celebrate Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day with Lines & Lyrics from 12pm to 2pm at Te Ao Mārama, Tauranga Library. Enjoy live readings, share your own poems, and hear the winners of the Open Poetry Competition announced — free entry, no booking needed, and light refreshments provided.

Celebrate National Poetry Day with a night of raw, unfiltered spoken word at The Jam Factory, Tauranga, from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets are just $5, R18 entry—expect powerful performances from Read Between the Rhymes, Poetic Justice, Archaeo, and more in a high-voltage showcase of poetic expression.

The Morning Shift podcast trio — Jordan, Brook, and Marc—are bringing their real talk and big laughs to Rotorua on at 7.30pm at the Sir Owen Glenn Theatre. Expect kōrero, comedy, and a few surprises in this high-energy live show — tickets from $89.90 to $199.90.

Get ready for a night of classic rock as Creedence Clearwater Collective brings the iconic sounds of CCR and John Fogerty to Baycourt, Tauranga at 7.30pm. With tickets from $52.23 to $72.73, this tribute show is selling fast—don’t miss your chance to hear all the hits live.

Borderline brings their shimmering indie-pop and heartfelt anthems to Totara Street, Mount Maunganui, from 7.30pm to 11.55pm. Tickets are $29, R18 entry — don't miss this electrifying night celebrating the release of their new EP Chrysalis with one of NZ's most exciting rising bands.

Saturday, August 23:

Dress to impress for Harcourts Vegas Showtime for Hospice , a glamorous gala evening from 5.30pm to 11pm at Rydges Rotorua. Enjoy world-class entertainment, games, a live band, and a delicious two-course dinner—all while supporting Rotorua Hospice. Tickets available individually or as tables of 10, with a drink and canapés on arrival.

Third Space Symphony hits Baycourt at 7.30pm, blending pop, rock, and disco with full symphonic power in support of Waipuna Hospice. Tickets from $32.25 to $58.38 — don't miss this unforgettable night of music for a great cause.

Join us at St John’s Presbyterian Church, Rotorua, for the Nell Trail Foundation, Junior & Intermediate Scholarship Competitions from 2.30pm to 5pm (free entry), followed by the 35th Senior Scholarship Evening Competition at 6.30pm - $10 per family or $5 per individual, cash only. Celebrate young musical talent in a day of inspiring performances.

Therap‑Ski hits Lake Rotoiti bringing jetski endurance and community spirit together to support men’s mental health. Running 8.30am to 4pm, locals can sponsor a rider, donate, or join the ride — all in support of Rotorua’s ‘Gotcha Bro’ initiative.

Experience the power of rock, pop, and disco reimagined with a full orchestra at Third Space Symphony 7.30pm at Baycourt’s Addison Theatre. Featuring Third Space Covers Band, Bay of Plenty Symphonia, and Wright Rohde Academy, this charity concert supports Waipuna Hospice — tickets from $32.25 to $58.38.

Ōkahukura hosts a punk-packed night from 7pm to 10.30pm, featuring Hoick, 3 Horse Race, and Te Puke's own Punkuation. It's koha entry, all ages welcome—expect loud riffs, wild energy, and metaphors that may or may not make sense (but the music definitely will).

The Tauranga Mountain Film Festival is rolling into town from 7pm to 9pm at Tauranga Boys’ College’s Graham Young Youth Theatre. Expect a night of high-altitude thrills and inspiring adventures, with tickets from $12 – $19 and accessible options available for all.

Sunday, August 24:

Sheer Temptation – A Burlesque Workshop with Fifi OH! invites you to explore the art of glove and stocking reveals in a fun, supportive space at Elizabeth Street Community Hall, Tauranga, from 5pm to 7pm. Open to adults of all experience levels, tickets range from $50 to $90 — email thewilduntamed@gmail.com to book your spot and embrace the power of movement and self-expression.

UnderTongue Tattoo is teaming up with Spark That Chat for a tattoo fundraiser at Mount Social Club, Tauranga — running 10.30am to 4.30pm and open to all ages. Expect live tattooing, a DJ, drink specials, a silent auction, and a family-friendly vibe — all proceeds go to support mental health initiatives.

Celebrate the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty with Creedence Clearwater Collective 7.30pm at the Sir Owen Glenn Theatre. With tickets from $49 to $69, this hit-packed tribute brings the iconic CCR sound to life.

The Smiths Sports Shoes Winter Duathlon is taking over the Mercury Baypark Carpark from 8am to 11.30am, with entry from $15 – $25. It's a safe, family-friendly event with distances for all ages — and yes, you can enter on the day.

Thursday, August 28:

Celebrate the creative spirit of Western Heights High School at Manawakura on 6.30pm at the Sir Owen Glenn Theatre. Through dance, drama, music, and visual arts, this powerful showcase highlights the cultural pride and talent of our rangatahi — tickets $10 to $15.

Turn your kitchen waste into garden goodness atFood Scraps to Garden Gold!— a free hands-on workshop at Linton Park Community Centre, Rotorua from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Learn about worm farms, composting, seed raising, and pest control, with giveaways, refreshments, and take-home goodies to help your garden thrive!

Friday, August 29:

Award-winning singer-songwriter Georgia Lines brings The Guest House to life in Tauranga at Totara Street. With tickets available now, expect powerful vocals, heartfelt songs from her new EP, and special guests Tusekah, Aisha & Bebe lighting up the stage.

Wave your flags and warm up your vocal cords for Last Night of the Proms, presented by Operatunity from 11am to 12.45pm at Holy Trinity Church, Tauranga. With tickets from $35–$42, enjoy a morning of singalongs, classics, and comedy — plus complimentary morning tea and a cast of stellar performers bringing the fun and flair.

Saturday, August 30: Don’t miss the Zespri AIMS Games Hip Hop Performance Events from 5pm to 9pm at Mercury Baypark Arena, Tauranga where the country’s top intermediate-aged crews bring the heat in a high-energy battle of moves, music, and style. Tickets are just $10–$15 and go on sale from July 23 at nzaimsgames.co.nz.

Regular events

Activities at Parksyde Community Centre:

Mondays:

8.30am: Pilates ($8 per class)

2.30pm: Seated Aerobics ($7 per class)

Tuesdays:

9.30am: Zumba ($8 per class)

1.30pm: Strength and Balance Class ($7 per class)

Wednesdays:

9am: Tai Chi ($10 per class)

11.15am: Pilates ($8 per class)

Thursdays:

1pm: Strength and Balance Class ($7 per class)

2.30pm: Seated Aerobics ($7 per class)

Fridays:

9.30am: Zumba ($8 per class)

12.45pm: Seated Zumba ($8 per class)

2pm: Qi Gong Tai Chi ($10 per class)

All classes are for Rotorua residents 55+ and held at Parksyde Community Centre, 9 Tarewa Place.

Mondays:

Join a run club every Monday evening at 5.30pm, starting outside the EightySix Coffee kiosk at the lakefront (old QE end). Everyone’s welcome.

Harmony A Plenty have been singing for 20 years. Covid has reduced our numbers. We are inviting men to join and enjoy our 7pm-9pm Monday practice, supper and sing-outs in Tauranga. If this appeals to you contact Frank 576 3037 or David 576 0575.

Tuesdays:

Rotorua District Cadet Unit Parades – if you’re Year 9 and up, come along to see if you are the next cadet to join the ranks. Where: 23 Geddes Rd, Rotorua, on Tuesdays during school term, 6.15pm to 9pm.

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall 12.30pm to 4pm. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Thursdays:

Rotorua Night Market, weekly at Tutānekai St from 5pm until 9pm. Weather dependent.

The Mount Art group meets every Thursday at St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, 15 Victoria Rd at the Mount, from 9am until noon. Call Merilynn on 0274846874 for more information.

Air Training Corp parade during term weeks from 6.15pm at 23 Geddes Rd. Age 13-plus. Come down and have a look or contact cucdr.75sqn@cadetforces.org.nz for more information. You are welcome to come and have a look.

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall 12.30pm to 4pm. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Fridays:

Enjoy two hours of racing down the hydro slide, bobbing through the waves in our wave pool and bombing off our special platform to the latest tunes for just $10 per person or $35 a Family and meal deals are available. The first Friday of every Month 6.30pm to 8.30pm. This event is family-friendly and suitable for all ages. Up to 13 years – Keep Me Safe Supervision Rules apply.

Tauranga Night Market at McKinley Park in Tauranga Racecourse. 5pm-8.30pm. Come along for food, small business stalls and entertainment.

Saturdays:

The Little Big Markets – Summer Series: October 20, Tauranga CBD Waterfront, 9am to 2pm.

Rotary Charity Market at Kuirau Park has been operating for 37 years, every Saturday morning, wet or fine, 7am to 2pm. Stalls selling vegetables, a wide range of takeaway food, popcorn, coffee, meat, jewellery, clothing, gift cards, and more. Proceeds are used for various community undertakings. Sites for stalls cost $30.

Tauranga Farmers’ Market rain or shine, 7.45am to noon at Tauranga Primary School.

Kuirau Park Book Sale on first and third Saturdays, from 9am until 1pm in the kiosk near the playground. All proceeds to Rotorua Library.

The Greerton Hall Market on the second and last Saturday of every month from 8am to noon.

Sundays: Waihī Beach Sunday Market 9am to 1pm at Wilson Park.

Friday to Monday: Have you ever wanted to try your hand at glassblowing? Learn how to blow and shape glass into a design of your choice at Amokura Glass. Make your own Paperweight, Pumpkin or Tumbler to bring home with you, while learning fundamental glass-making skills during one of our hot glass experiences! Prices start from $150- $220 per person, depending on the design choice. Workshops take approximately 45 minutes. Experiences can be booked from Fridays to Mondays. 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Daily: Government Gardens Guided Tours, 11am, outside Rotorua Museum.

Fortnightly:

Pakihi Ora Māori Business Network Māori Business Rōpū focused on bringing together and supporting ngā pakihi Māori. Anchored in Māori values, knowledge and cultural practices, dedicated to creating spaces that are mana enhancing. A place where Māori business owners can come together and feel connected through mātauranga. This is a Wednesday fortnightly kaupapa held at Kai Caff Aye, Fenton St, 7.30am to 9am. Visit Pakihi Ora on Facebook for more information.

Twice-monthly:

Geyserland Country Music Club meets twice monthly at the Rotorua Bowling Club — on the first Wednesday from 1pm to 4pm and the third Sunday from 1pm to 4.30 pm. Entry is $6 for non-members and free for children under 13 — for more information, visit the Geyserland Country Music Club Facebook page or contact Dallas at 350 2048 or Bruce at 027 446 5800.

Monthly:

Muscular Dystrophy Support Group meets the last Sunday of the month at 11am at the Whipped Baker Cafe, Historic Village. Family and friends welcome. Any inquiries to reactn2you@gmail.com.

Sol Markets at Simpson Reserve includes products, services and information from local stallholders that consider sustainability in their business practises. From 9am to 2pm on the first Sunday of the month.

Geyserland Country Music Club meets on the first Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm and the third Sunday of the month from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Rotorua Bowling Club. Non-members $6, children under 13 are free. For more information go to Geyserland Country Music Club Facebook page.

Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along. Third Sunday of the month, 3pm to 4.30pm at Te Runanga Tea House. Free to strum or sing along or watch.

Western Bay Crop Swap, a free event for backyard gardeners, home bakers and food foragers to swap and share high-quality local food on the first Saturday of the month, 10am to 11am at SuperGrans Western Bay of Plenty, 14 Jocelyn St, Katikati.

Rotorua Jazz Club meets first Sunday of every month, 4.30pm to 8pm, winter and summer. Rotorua Citizens Club, Arawa St. $20 entry for adults, $2 for juniors. The public is always welcome. For upcoming events and bands go to Rotorua Jazz Club Facebook page or email rotjazzclub@gmail.com.

Historic Village Wellbeing Market on the third Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.

Ōmokoroa Market featuring arts and crafts, produce, plants and car boot, plus more. Held on the last Saturday of the month 9am to noon at Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall.

Maketū Market from 7am at Maketū Village Green on the third and fifth Sunday of the month. Vendor stalls $10. Phone Maureen 021 2671 685.

Improv Comedy with The Honest Liars – 16th Ave Theatre. First Saturday of the month 7.30pm to 9pm, entry $15.

BoP Blues Club Jam, first Wednesday of the month, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Rotorua Citizens Club.

Art By Bike Tours, third Saturday of the month, (finishes April 15) 10am, Te Manawa.

Collective Energies Holistic Wellness Market the fourth Saturday of each month 9am to 2pm at the Mount Community Hall, 345 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. Collective Energies Facebook/Insta. Contact Melanie 027 286 8268 for more information.

