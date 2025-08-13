Advertisement
Explore Bay of Plenty events: Theatre, music, and family fun

Rotorua Daily Post
19 mins to read

What's On in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / 123rf

From Tauranga to Rotorua, discover upcoming events in the Bay of Plenty region.

August

Now until August 30:

  • Explore themes of power, transformation, and renewal at Te Ao Mārama, Heamana’s thought-provoking exhibition at The Arts Village, Rotorua from August 8 to 30. Featuring layered oil-on-canvas works that delve into the tension between wealth and poverty, this exhibition invites viewers to consider how one person can both shape and shake the world.
  • Tūmanako – Children’s and Youth Art Exhibition for Peace is on display at Te Ao Mārama – Tauranga Library from August 11 to 30 during library opening hours. Free and open to all ages, this annual exhibition showcases heartfelt artworks by tamariki and taiohi expressing their hopes for a peaceful, inclusive, and nuclear-free world.

Now until August 31: Looking for something fun to do with the whānau or your mates? Head to BayActive Paintball and Laser Tag at Mercury Baypark Arena — open Thurs to

