We got a taste of what men's netball is all about last week and I would love to see more.

The New Zealand Men's Invitational team played in the Cadbury Netball Series against the Silver Ferns, an All Star team and Fiji. They went on to win the series with an 11-goal victory over the Silver Ferns in the grand final in Auckland on Saturday.

The men have been praised for their performances and the challenge they provided the Silver Ferns ahead of their upcoming World Cup campaign.

For many Kiwi sports fans, it was the first opportunity to see the men in action. For several years they have been invited to train with and play against the Silver Ferns at camps but this was a rare chance for their play to be broadcast to the nation on Sky Sport.

It begs the question, why don't we see more of them?

Netball's governing body, the International Netball Federation, refuses to sanction men's netball or push for it to become professional. We live in a time where equal rights and opportunities are the hot topic of world sport and I believe male netballers need to be part of the discussion.

Hayley Holt and Scotty Stevenson debate men's netball game against the Silver Ferns. Video / TVNZ

I found TVNZ presenter Hayley Holt's comments about the game disappointing. She said: "They're taller, they're heavier, they can throw the ball harder, I just think it's weird."

When challenged about her viewpoint she sarcastically replied: "Oh those poor men getting no coverage, this is like welcome to our world. Seriously, welcome to our world."

I am all for feminism and the battle for equality. Regular readers will know I am a passionate supporter of all women in sport - I cover the Baywide women's rugby competition every Sunday and it's not because I feel like I have to, I genuinely enjoy the spirit with which the game is played and the rapid improvement shown.

My issue is when the debate begins to centre around men versus women - a battle to convince one is more oppressed than the other.

Holt's comments implied we should not care about the growth of men's netball because women have faced similar battles in the past and still do.

To me, that is not the way to go about creating an equal, more accepting social environment for everyone.

A massive congratulations and thank you to the NZ Men's Invitational team for taking out the Cadbury Netball Series, and providing us the best preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup 🙌



MVP: Maria Folau



📷 @mbphotonz pic.twitter.com/LjL4rXvxgq — Silver Ferns (@SilverFernsNZ) June 29, 2019

The New Zealand Men’s netball team may be my new favourite team. #howgood — Scotty Stevenson (@sumostevenson) June 27, 2019

Equality is defined in the dictionary as "the state of being equal, especially in status, rights, or opportunities".

Mowing down one sport or part of society just because another has struggled in the past is not equality.

Luckily, Holt's opinion seems to be an outlier. Following the game on Saturday my social media feeds were filled with people praising and supporting the men's team.

I interviewed Rotorua's Sam Sinclair this week, one of the All Stars players who went up against the men, and she spoke glowingly of the experience.

"I had a lot of fun in that game and they played some really respectful netball in that they didn't just turn around and biff it to their seven foot two shooter. They used some speed and got it into the circle which gave us a chance to set up on defence.

"All the girls that played in that tournament, both in the Ferns and All Stars, have come up against those guys in training. They always give up their time to come and help out at franchise trainings or when we're in camp for the Ferns and they're always there for a run against us.

"So for them to have the opportunity to play against us on TV and in front of a live audience was really special for them and I'm glad they got that opportunity. It definitely helps in breaking down those barriers, that netball is purely a women's sport. It was really good to see all of those guys out there.

"It would be really cool to see more guys getting involved in the sport, we all love it so I'm sure they would too," Sinclair said.

I hope the International Netball Federation is listening to the feedback from that series and that in future we can all approach diversity with the same attitude as Sinclair.