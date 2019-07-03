We got a taste of what men's netball is all about last week and I would love to see more.

The New Zealand Men's Invitational team played in the Cadbury Netball Series against the Silver Ferns, an All Star team and Fiji. They went on to win the series with an 11-goal victory over the Silver Ferns in the grand final in Auckland on Saturday.

The men have been praised for their performances and the challenge they provided the Silver Ferns ahead of their upcoming World Cup campaign.

For many Kiwi sports fans, it was the first opportunity to see

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: