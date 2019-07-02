When Rotorua's Paddy Baylis finished secondary school in 2017, he took some time to survey his options. At just 18 years of age he was already an accomplished swimmer, having impressed at national events and represented New Zealand overseas on multiple occasions, so the focus was on turning that into a career. He put some feelers out in America and Pomona College, based in California, offered him a swimming scholarship. He set off in August last year and this week sports reporter David Beck caught up with him about how his first year went.

Swimming is popular in New Zealand

Related articles: