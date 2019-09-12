Bay of Plenty farmers say they have been "thrown under the tractor" by the Government's biggest water quality reforms proposed in almost 30 years, but the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Te Arawa Lakes Trust welcome them.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Environment Minister David Parker unveiled plans for a swathe of major changes last week, aiming to quickly halt the degradation of freshwater, improve conditions within five years and fix them in a "generation".

"If we don't fix things now they only get worse and will be more expensive to fix," Parker said.

Environment Minister David Parker. Photo / File
Environment Minister David Parker. Photo / File

However, the Action for Healthy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What is proposed?