Rollercoaster occupancy rates and quarantine hotels were among the topics thrown at National leader Todd Muller when he met with tourism leaders in Rotorua today.

Business leaders and tourism operators met Muller and Rotorua MP Todd McClay to talk about their concerns for their industries and the future.

Discussions around recovery plans and what needed to be done on a local level to weather the Covid-19 storm were high on the agenda.

Tourism leaders did not hold back, expressing concerns around a "detonated" events industry, freedom camping and other topical issues.

McClay has been Rotorua's MP for more than a decade, while Muller is the MP for the Bay of Plenty.

The pair arrived at Rotorua's Heritage Farm about 11.30am to discuss issues facing local tourism providers as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

McClay acknowledged the room was "full of all things good about the tourism industry".

He said he was well aware the current situation had caused "harm and devastation" to the industry and he was working on policies that would benefit the sector.

McClay handed the floor to Muller, who voiced concerns about where the industry was at and what was in front of them.

He heavily criticised the Government for its border operations and the lack of a plan for future opening.

Todd Muller speaks at Rotorua's Heritage Farm. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said the travel and tourism sectors were suffering and the Government was borrowing money for projects with little economic return.

"We want to start reconnecting with the world."

Muller said he would have a strategic plan to get the country rolling again with "financial discipline".

He said if the borders were opened it needed to follow a strict, carefully managed process.

He assured the room they had no intention of raising taxes as a way of handling the economic situation.

The floor was opened up to tourism operators.

Bruce Thomasen, from Redwoods Treewalk, said he wanted a strong estimate of the number of New Zealanders overseas who were still left to come back.

He said he was aware of local hotels being taken up for "several months" and demand was exceeding supply.

Looking forward, he wanted money pumped into the "detonated" events industry as it was the best way to "drive visitation" to the city, he said.

He said there were a good 300 people coming out of isolation every fortnight but it was near impossible to keep those visitors here.

"They just want to get home."

Quest Rotorua director Glenn Tasker said he had been approached by the Defence Force twice about using his accommodation for returning travellers to isolate.

He said he had rejected them both times but felt like there was a major "undersupply" and the whole thing was tarnishing the city's brand.

Muller threw his support behind McClay's negative views on people quarantining in Rotorua as a tourist town.

He said the reports of quarantine escapees was knocking the confidence of Rotorua people and work needed to be done to better manage the process.

Holiday Inn general manager Kent Breeze said he wanted support when it came to managing unsecure occupancy rates.

He said during holidays and long weekends they were at 100 per cent occupancy rate, but on the off days they were operating at only 12 per cent.

This was a huge strain when it came to managing staff numbers and staying above water.

Muller acknowledged the "incredibly tough" position providers were finding themselves in and turned it back to boosting local events to fill the off-peak.

Many local accommodation providers wanted something done about offshore booking agencies taking huge cuts of income when locals booked with them.

One provider said it was becoming "impossible to compete".

As Bay of Plenty was largely monopolised by National MPs, Muller expressed his confidence for the party in the region in the upcoming election.

Muller and McClay visited Patchell Group director Ian Patchell to discuss how the business was coping and were meeting business leaders to get their views on what needs to be done to recover from the epidemic.