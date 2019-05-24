There are only 12 weeks left until 20 of Rotorua's top local figures transform from dance amateurs to twirling superstars for one of the city's most glamorous annual fundraising events, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Three weeks into their show-stopping journey, couple Philly Angus and Aaron Willoughby sit down with reporter Leah Tebbutt and share their secret weapon.

With more than 200 games under his belt for Kahukura Rugby Club's top team, Aaron Willoughby could be Rotorua's version of Manu Vatuvei on this year's season of Dancing with the Stars.

But the fitness mad bloke has hung up his boots and slipped on a more dazzling pair of shoes in hopes to take home the top prize at this years Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

"Rugby was my passion, but I stopped because of the dancing. I didn't want to get injured, that would be pretty unfair to Philly."

After a week of dancing around in circles, Willoughby was paired with Philly Angus who he says has helped eliminate his fears.

"I was a bit worried I would have a partner who wasn't going to be as driven and then we wouldn't be able to perform.

"But most of my fears have gone because I have a great partner, a great song and a great dance."

The pair have been twisting and spinning their way to Harcourts Dancing for Hospice's big night in 12 weeks

The couple are sworn to secrecy on the juicy dancing details in a bid to build the excitement and although rehearsals are a barrel of laughs, this dance is coming from Willoughby's heart.

It was 12 years ago when Willoughby's father learnt he had eight weeks left to live and hospice came into their lives.

"The work they had done was just outstanding so I can't think of a better charity.

"Basically when it [the opportunity] came up, I said 'yes, sign me up'."

Being thrown off the cliff and out of his comfort zone is something Willoughby enjoys and already he has been given the chance to develop as a person.

"I've never had a chance to learn to dance and it was something that I never would have signed up to learn.

"But to combine that, I think it will help better me and give me confidence."

Two of last year's contestants were Monique Avery and Ricaia Warren. Photo / File

And while there is still a long way to go, he knows training three times a week will become a tax on his fitness but Angus is certain fitness won't be a problem for him and said it was her that was "dragging the chain".

"I'm just great in my own way."

After taking her kids along to the rehearsal on Wednesday night, Angus said Willoughby had gained new fans and she now had to try and prove herself.

"On the way home they were like, 'umm Mum, Aaron is a better dancer than you are.' I said, 'get out of the car and walk home'."

But it's not her fault, she confesses, "I'm not a dancer, I am a mountain biker."

It was a case of FOMO (fear of missing out) for Angus after she was asked to start swinging her hips for hospice.

"These opportunities don't come along every day.

"I wanted to go, 'what can I do to extend myself'."

However, three weeks in she says the experience has been a rollercoaster of excitement and nervous energy.

"You are just doing stuff and you'll start thinking about dance steps and the reality you are going to be performing in front of a bucket load of people.

"But Aaron and I are really similar in that we want to do a really good job of this and we are really committed."

Tickets will be on sale in June for the August 10 event.