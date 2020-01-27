Downhill mountain biker Shania Rawson changed things up in 2019, taking the competitive side of the sport less seriously. She has not missed a beat, producing impressive results at the Oceania and New Zealand Championships at the weekend.

Young athletes with potential for success face a lot of pressure and often the harshest scrutiny comes from within.

Shania Rawson, who grew up in Tauranga and now lives in Rotorua, has been racing bikes since she started BMX as a 4-year-old and has enjoyed much success, including second at the 2017 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championship in 2017.

Last year, the now 20-year-old felt she was nearing tipping point and decided to switch her focus to enjoying the sport again. It was a decision which paid off - in Dunedin at the weekend she won the elite women's downhill title at the New Zealand Mountain Bike Championships and finished second behind Australia's Sian A'Hern in the Oceania Champs.

"It was pretty good, I actually haven't ridden my downhill bike in a while so it was quite surprising. I had a year off racing and I've been trying to have a bit more fun on the bike. I raced BMX for 12 years before I moved over to downhill.

"I definitely needed the break and I definitely enjoy riding a lot more - I'm not as serious as I used to be. I was putting pressure on myself, especially after I got second at world champs in 2017.

2020 National Champ 🎉Haven’t had so much fun on a bike in a long time, especially doing laps with my gal @_ashbond. Huge... Posted by Shania Rawson MTB on Monday, 27 January 2020

"That was a bit hard for me because I was going for the win so mentally it took a big toll on me, I needed a break. I'm still very gutted I didn't get the win because I got a flat tyre but I'm not so devastated as what I was."

She said at the weekend she focused on producing "a nice, clean run".

"It was a very tricky track, it's very rocky and there were lots of big crashes. It's completely different, Rotorua doesn't have any rocks at all. It was definitely a good experience, especially if you want to race overseas."

Rawson's attention now turns to Crankworx Rotorua - and she has a busy schedule planned. Last year she finished second in the pump track, third in the air downhill and third overall.

"I have five events during that week so it's a very tight week of racing. I'm doing downhill, pump track, air downhill, dual slalom and speed and style. It's such a good week, it's an awesome atmosphere which is the cool thing. At a downhill world cup everyone is so serious - Crankworx is a lot more laid back.

Shania Rawson (left) takes on Tahnee Seagrave, of Great Britain, during the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge at Crankworx Rotorua last year. Photo / Photosport

"Pump track is probably my main one, that's what I want to focus on the most this year. I really want to [attend more Crankworx events overseas] but it's really expensive because you have to take three different bikes so I'm not sure if I can."

Rawson was not the only Bay of Plenty mountain biker in action at the weekend, in fact the results sheet is littered with Bay athletes who achieved impressive results in both the Oceania and New Zealand championships.

Oceania Mountain Bike Championships - Bay of Plenty podium finishes

Cross-Country:

Under-17 Boys: 2nd Max Preece (Rotorua), 3rd Coen Nicol (Taupō).

Under-23 Women: 2nd Sammie Maxwell (Taupō), 3rd Jess Manchester (Rotorua).

Under-17 Girls: 2nd Mia Cameron (Taupō).

Under-15 Girls: 2nd Amber Nicol (Taupō).

Downhill:

Under-19 Men: 2nd Blake Ross (Rotorua).

Under-17 Boys: 1st Lachlan Stevens-McNab (Rotorua).

Under-15 Boys: 3rd Wyatt Stevens-McNab (Rotorua).

Elite Women: 2nd Shania Rawson (Tauranga), 3rd Ashley Bond (Rotorua).

Under-17 Girls: 1st Etianne Graham (Rotorua).

New Zealand Mountain Bike Championships - Bay of Plenty podium finishes

Cross-Country:

Under-17 Boys: 1st Coen Nicol (Taupō), 3rd Max Preece (Rotorua).

Under-19 Boys: 3rd Luke Kivell (Tauranga).

Under-15 Girls: 3rd Amber Nicol (Taupō).

Under-17 Girls: 1st Mia Cameron (Taupō).

Under-19 Women: 3rd Emma Lord (Tauranga).

Elite/Under-23 Women: 2nd Sammie Maxwell (U23 - Taupō), 3rd Jess Manchester (Rotorua).

Masters Women 2: 2nd Sonia Foote (Taupō).

Masters Women 3: 1st Sarah Beadel (Rotorua).

Downhill:

Under-15 Boys: 2nd Ryan Hastings (Rotorua), 3rd Wyatt Stevens-McNab (Rotorua).

Under-17 Boys: 1st Lachlan Stevens-McNab (Rotorua).

Under-19 Boys: 2nd Guy Johnston (Rotorua).

Elite Men: 3rd Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (Rotorua).

Under-17 Girls: 2nd Etianne Graham (Rotorua).

Elite Women: 1st Shania Rawson (Tauranga), 2nd Ashley Bond (Rotorua).