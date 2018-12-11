A new car dealership in Rotorua has put up its hand up to donate a top prize at one of Rotorua's biggest charity events.

Nicholson United Autos on Lake Rd has donated a new Nissan Qashqai to the 2019 Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Supper Club.

Dealer principal Brad Antonievic said 500 tickets costing $100 each go on sale from today for the raffle. The winner gets the car, valued at $36,270.

Thrilled with the Supper Club prize is (from left) Rob Parry, Brad Antonievic, Aaron Gillanders, Linley Parry, Barbara Cook and Ross Powell. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said Speedy Signs had also come on board to provide sign writing on the vehicle to promote the raffle and the charity event.

Nicholson United Autos opened in Rotorua on January 10.

"We are a newly established business and we jumped at the chance. It's a fantastic opportunity and it feels good to be part of it," Antonievic said.

Supper Club organiser Linley Parry said they were thrilled with the donation and she encouraged people to get tickets.

"There are really good odds of winning this beautiful brand new Nissan Qashqai. You get to choose the colour and it's potentially yours."

The 10th event will be held on Wednesday March 6. It starts at the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside about 5pm where a silent and live auction is held before ticket holders go into a draw to find out where they will be hosted for dinner.

Tickets are $100 a person and sold in tables of eight. The ticket cost covers a three-course meal.

All proceeds raised go towards the operational cost of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotaha. The retreat is a holiday for families of sick children.

For more information or to book a table, contact Linley Parry on (027) 5517 096.