Budget 2020's focus on jobs is "reassuring" for Rotorua barista and solo mum Chaneeka Mortlock.

She works in a cafe that has made the most of the Government's Covid-19 wage subsidy to retain staff and pay them - and will likely continue to - for the next eight weeks.

"It's good that we are back open but we are not sure how it's going to go each day. Some days may be busy for a start and then drop off, so some staff might finish early. Fewer hours means less pay. My income just gets me by as it is."

She said the $3.2 billion wage subsidy extension would also "help people keep up their normal spending habits" at local businesses such as cafes.

"If people don't have job security then they won't be spending their money."

Mortlock also supported the $220 million expansion of the Food in Schools programme, from serving 8000 school pupils to about 200,000.

Her daughter Aaliyah Honana, 7, goes to Westbrook School (decile 4) which has not been funded by the programme so far but is a KidsCan school.

Expanding the lunch scheme to schools like Aaliyah's would be "ideal for everyone" Mortlock said.

"They [the Government] can't really pick and choose. There are still kids at Westbrook that need them - not everyone - but there are some."

Aaliyah is of Māori descent, so Mortlock said her daughter will benefit in the long-term from the Government's $900m to support Māori, particularly for Whānau Ora and te reo Māori initiatives.

She said Aaliyah would benefit from that support "more and more" as she grows up.

Mortlock had hoped to see more support for people working in low-wage jobs in Budget 2020.

"Benefit rates are going up - they just went up by $25 - but I am working to show my daughter the importance of working hard. I could almost have the same amount of money if I wasn't working and I could spend more time with her. There's really no incentive to work.

"There needs to be more incentives to work, like through Working For Families. It is very stressful for parents and people in my position."