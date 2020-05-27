Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust chief executive Jen Murray. Photo / Andrew Warner
One hundred young people will get help finding their feet in Rotorua jobs, thanks to a $900,000 boost for the Youth Centre.
The Government has allocated $14.79 million to pathways to "vulnerable communities" for education, skills training, pre-employment and job pathway projects across the country.
Just under half of thisfunding was put into Bay of Plenty organisations such as the Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust.
Its $947,330 boost will connect youth with employers and support them to develop the skills to gain and sustain employment, following a successful pilot last financial year that helped 25 young people into employment into industries such as tourism and forestry.
Māori land corporation Rotomā No.1 was granted $396,000 to support 50 young people begin a career path, and 10 forestry workers to upskill and become mentors.
It owns 2686ha on the shore of Lake Rotomā, mostly dedicated to forestry.
"We contract a lot of people to do a lot of our work, so we thought, let's put something together so some of our owners can get into the work that we provide," chief executive Neville King told the Rotorua Daily Post.
"Already we've employed 14 rangatahi aged between 17 and 24 currently working on our land ... A lot of them haven't been employed in any way, shape, or form since they left school."
The new employees have also been funded and guided by Rotomā No.1 to get fitter, healthier and improve their work ethics.
Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said: "New Zealand's economic recovery will be largely driven by the regions and they need a well-trained workforce and sustainable employment opportunities to get their economies moving."
Employment Minister Willie Jackson said: "This will be crucial for towns such as Rotorua and Kaikoura, where the effects of Covid-19 will be particularly difficult due to loss of income from international tourism."
In Murupara, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Manawa Trust was given $2.29m to establish the Manawa Tū – Work for Life Centre, where locals will be able to access pre-employment training and employment services.