Govt backs Rotorua Youth Centre, Rotomā No.1, Ngāti Manawa with millions for job pathways

Samantha Olley
Rotorua Daily Post·
Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust chief executive Jen Murray. Photo / Andrew Warner

One hundred young people will get help finding their feet in Rotorua jobs, thanks to a $900,000 boost for the Youth Centre.

The Government has allocated $14.79 million to pathways to "vulnerable communities" for education, skills training, pre-employment and job pathway projects across the country.

Just under half of this

