A clean-up day is being held at Ford Island on Saturday.

A clean-up day is being held at Ford Island on Saturday.

Maketū Ongetoro Wetland Society (Mows) is having a rubbish clean-up at Ford Island on Saturday.

The meeting place is the Ford Road Coastguard boat ramp in Maketū at 9.30am.

Look out for the Mows flag and truck. Gloves, bags and morning tea will be provided.

For more information, contact janie@maketuwetlands.org.nz.