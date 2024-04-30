Bay of Plenty Regional Council enhancement fund open

Te Ranga School’s bush classroom is one of the projects that has benefited from previous Environmental Enhancement Fund allocations.

Up to $25,000 is available through the Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Environmental Enhancement Fund.

The fund supports local, grass-roots community projects that have a vision of improving or protecting the natural or historical features of the region and can deliver up to $25,000 of funding per application per financial year.

The fund has been operating for more than 20 years and each year it enables projects that are led and delivered by the community. Previous projects include pest plant and animal control work, planting to improve biodiversity, converting land use to improve water quality, and establishing community gardens.

Regional council chairman Doug Leeder says enabling the work of volunteer groups has numerous benefits and supporting them at the early stages goes a long way to setting people off on a path for success.

“Volunteers play a vital role in protecting and enhancing our region’s environment. Our role is to help guide them on to the right path and make sure they have the tools, resources and support they need to get their project up and running.”

Doug says ideal applicants are volunteer groups that are passionate about making change now for the future, who want to bring their community or communities together, and who recognise their role in making a difference in their own backyard.

“While the environmental outcomes are critical, the social and cultural impacts of a solid, community-led project cannot be understated. We want to help bring like-minded people together and empower them to make a change.”

The He Matapuna Akoranga a Hawea Vercoe - Hawea Vercoe Memorial Fund grants are also funded through the Environmental Enhancement Fund to specifically help Kura Kaupapa Māori, Kohanga Reo and bilingual schools in the region with environmental projects.

Eligibility criteria include that projects must be based in the Bay of Plenty region, that the community can have free access to the site, and applicants are community-based groups, not private individuals, commercial entities, Government agencies or district/city councils.

For full details about the Environmental Enhancement Fund visit the regional council website.