Students at Te Puke High School's tertiary expo.

Te Puke High School recently held its tertiary expo in the school hall.

More than 30 tertiary education providers were on hand to give valuable information to students whatever their plans are once they leave school — apprenticeships, university, polytechnic or going straight into the workforce.

All senior students from Year 11 to 13 attended the expo and came out with plenty to think about for their futures.

Representatives from all universities attended, as well as local institutes of learning such as Toi Ohomai, NZ School of Tourism, Elite School of Beauty, Yoobee College, industry training providers, the armed forces, police, Employ NZ, Pacific Coast Tertiary Institute, Dive Zone, Hair to Train, Pacific International Hotel Management School, and Queenstown Resort College.

This is an important event for students at this time of year when they are thinking about future aspirations to gain information on what is out there for them.



