Jayden Tane marked his 50th game for Te Puke Sports with a man-of-the-match performance.

Te Puke Sports surged to the top of the standings after beating Mount Maunganui by 26 points, courtesy of a solid 45-19 win

Te Puke were 21 points up within the first quarter with tries to Wemin Kapia, Elia Dina and Kase Meyer, all converted by Taine Craig-Ranga.

Mount Maunganui countered with a converted try before Te Puke added two more five-pointers to Craig-Ranga and Jairi Qaqa, and a further conversion to lead 33-7 at halftime.

The Mount were the first to score after the break, but Te Puke snuffed out any thoughts of a comeback with Jack Hollinshead going over and Craig-Ranga adding the conversion before sub Leonard Finau scored his side’s final try.

The Mount managed a consolation try in the 66th minute, the successful conversion completing the game’s scoring.

On Saturday Te Puke entertain Judea at Murray Slat Stadium with the premiers kicking off at 2.45pm and the development side at 1pm.

Elsewhere in the Baywide premiership, Te Puna and Rotorua heavyweights Whakarewarewa couldn’t be separated after 80 minutes of rugby, with the encounter finishing in a 29-all draw.

Greerton Marist won an arm wrestle with Tauranga Sports to emerge victorious 28-27, Rangataua defeated long-time rivals Judea in another tight contest 33-31, with Marist St Michaels decisively winning the Rotorua derby with Ngongotahā 41-5.

Mount Maunganui continued their steamroller approach to the Colts title in defeating Kahukura 48-5, with Te Puna and Pāpāmoa also picking up the win points on offer.

In the Western Bay Senior Men’s competition, Eastern Districts beat Pāpāmoa 42-0, Rangiuru lost 7-3 to Arataki, Te Puke fell to Mount Maunganui 47-15, Rangataua beat Judea 81-12, and Tauranga Sports accounted for Matakana Island 59-7.

Next Saturday Eastern Districts host Te Puna, Rangiuru are away to Tauranga Sports and Pāpāmoa have a derby encounter with Mount Maunganui. All games kick off at 1pm.

In Colts action, Pāpāmoa host Te Puna, Mount Maunganui visit Tauranga Sports and Kahukura host Greerton Marist. Te Puke have the bye.





BOPRU AR Plus Club Rugby Results

Premier

Whakarewarewa 29 Te Puna 29, Te Puke Sports 45 Mount Maunganui 19, Marist St Michaels 41 Ngongotaha 5, Rangataua 33 Judea 31, Greerton Marist 28 Tauranga Sports 27.

Colts

Mount Maunganui 48 Kahukura 5, Te Puna 50 Tauranga Sports 12, Pāpāmoa 20 Te Puke Sports 19.

Western Bay Senior Men

Rangataua 81 Judea 12, Mount Maunganui 47 Te Puke 15, Tauranga Sports 59 Matakana Island 7, Arataki Development 7 Raungiuru 3, Eastern Districts 42 Pāpāmoa 0.