Students from Carol Power Voice Studio perform Omigod You Guys from Legally Blonde in The Magic of Musicals production. Photo / Ivy Lee

More than 30 talented children took centre-stage to perform beloved Broadway classics in Carol Power Voice Studio’s production, The Magic of Musicals.

Te Puke’s Carol Power says the show, held at Fairhaven School earlier this month, showcased the talents of her students ranging from 6 to Year 13. The production, which featured songs from popular musicals, was the result of months of dedicated vocal and movement rehearsals.

While the children were the stars of the show, one of the most memorable moments involved a surprise appearance by some of their fathers.

“During Ryan Teixeira’s rendition of Jailhouse Rock, the dads stepped out from the audience and onto the stage for a spirited father-daughter rock and roll dance,” says Carol. “It was a crowd-pleaser and definitely stole the hearts of the audience.”

The show featured distinct sections such as Pink, rock, drama, and hot and steamy, featuring songs from Chicago. Dedicated parents contributed behind the scenes, assisting with various tasks including front-of-house duties, sound management, microphone handling and props.

“The show was elevated to another level by the choreography of Kaitlyn Weaver from The Academy of Dance and Performing Arts,” says Carol. “The addition of dance truly enhanced the production, making it a genuine celebration of the arts.”

Dads took to the stage for a father-daughter dance to Jailhouse Rock during the Carol Power Voice Studio production The Magic of Musicals. Photo / Ivy Lee

Contemporary vocal coach Carol was the show’s director, vocal coach, and costume designer; spending hundreds of hours on creating costumes.

The production is part of her broader mission to empower young people, enabling them to enhance their vocal and performance skills while fostering a sense of community and teamwork.

Weekly vocal lessons, pop singing groups, and vocal workshops are among the offerings where students can explore and expand their talents.

“It’s all about nurturing the children’s passion and providing them with opportunities to discover and develop their voices,” says Carol. “Initiatives like forming pop singing groups encourage collaboration and allow students to shine together, enriching both their vocal abilities and sense of camaraderie.”

Carol is soon launching a drama club in Te Puke, led by a qualified drama teacher. This initiative will provide students with the chance to delve into the realms of acting and performance.

For more information, visit www.carolpowervoicestudio.com.



