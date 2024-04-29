Joe Johnston was one of Te Puke Sports' try scorers in the big win over Ngongotahā.

Te Puke Sports had a second comfortable win in a row on Saturday with Ngongotahā the first visitors to Murray Salt Stadium this season.

The 61-17 romp was another benefit for fullback Fletcher Carpenter who backed up his 27 points in the previous week’s win over Marist St Micheal’s, with three tries and eight conversions.

There were also tries to Jack Hollinshead, Elia Dina, Rickie Harte, Kolinio Gonebale (2) and skipper Joe Jonston.

Next Saturday Te Puke head over to Rotorua to take on Whakarewarewa in what is likely to be a sterner test.

One of the long-standing rivalries in the premier competition is the Battle of the Bridge between Mount Maunganui and Tauranga Sports.

On Saturday it was Mount Maunganui who played host.

The visitors made the early running with three touchdowns in eight minutes to lead 21-3. Mount Maunganui came back with two converted touchdowns late in the first half to see Tauranga Sports in the lead at 21-17 at the break.

The two sides traded points in the second spell, with Tauranga Sports returning home after the battle of the bridge encounter with a hard-fought 40-37 win in their season ledger.

Greerton Marist retained the Jordan Cup and Steve Pearson Taonga when they beat Judea 32-7 at Maharaia Winiata Park. The game was up for grabs with Greerton holding a narrow 5-0 advantage at halftime, before asserting their authority in the second half.

Te Puna retained their place at the top of the Baywide standings with a hard-fought 31-19 victory over Rangataua.

Greerton Marist remained the only unbeaten team in the Western Bay of Plenty senior men’s competition in defeating Judea 96-7.

Te Puke Sports made the short trip across Auturoa Ave to Rangiuru, winning 22-10 while Eastern Districts accounted for Matakana Island 45-12 in Paengaroa. Pāpāmoa had the bye.

On Saturday, Te Puke Sports travel to Matakana Island, Eastern Districts are away to Arataki while Rangiuru host Judea and Pāpāmoa host Katikati. All games kick off at 1pm.

Defending BOPRU Colts title-holders Mount Maunganui continued to assert their authority in this season’s title race, defeating Greerton Marist in the early action at Blake Park.

The home side led 26-0 after the first 40 minutes, running in five second-half touchdowns to post a 54-5 win. Their four straight victories have produced 219 points with just twelve points scored against them.

The two other Colts contests saw Pāpāmoa beat Tauranga Sports 37-34 with Kahukura defeating Te Puke Sports 36-7.

On Saturday Te Puke Sports host Mount Maunganui, kick off 1pm, and Pāpāmoa have the bye.

Te Puke Sports women’s side beat Greerton Marist 59-29 in the curtain raiser to the premier men’s game at Murray Salt Stadium last Saturday. Their next game is at Ōpōtiki on Sunday, kick off 1pm.

Results

BOPRU AR Plus Senior Club Rugby Results 27 April 2024

BOPRU Baywide Premier

Te Puke Sports 61 Ngongotahā 17 (40-5) Tauranga Sports 40 Mount Maunganui 37 (23-17) Te Puna 31 Rangataua 19 (31-19) Whakarewarewa 24 Marist St Michaels 7 (HT 12-7) Greerton Marist 32 Judea 0 (HT 5-0).

Points Table (Provisional) Te Puna 15, Greerton Marist 14, Whakarewarewa 13, Tauranga Sports 11, Te Puke Sports 10, Mount Maunganui 7, Rangataua 5, Judea 0, Marist St Michaels 0, Ngongotahā 0.

BOPRU Colts/U85kg

Pāpāmoa 37, Tauranga Sports 34, Mount Maunganui 54 Greerton Marist 5, Kahukura 36, Te Puke Sports 7, Te Puna the bye.

WBOPRFS senior men

Te Puke Sports 22 Rangiuru 10, Mount Maunganui 41 Tauranga Sports 12, Te Puna 34, Rangataua 14, Greerton Marist 96 Judea 7, Eastern Districts 45 Matakana Island 12, Arataki 27 Katikati 15, Pāpāmoa the bye.



