Forum spotlights sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship

This land has been retired for native planting.

A forum next week will provide a platform to delve into pressing issues concerning sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship in the region.

The Bay of Plenty Catchments Forum will host the event at Te Ranga Hall on Te Matai Road next week.

With the theme Whenua, Farm and Future Generations the forum boasts an impressive line-up of speakers on critical topics shaping the future of agriculture and environmental conservation.

“I am thrilled to be a part of hosting the Bay of Plenty Catchments Forum,” says NZ Landcare Trust/Ngā Matapopore Whenua’s regional co-ordinator Tireni Ratema.

“This event presents an opportunity for our community to come together, learn from the experts, and chart a course towards a more sustainable future for our land and water. The line-up promises to be both enlightening and inspiring, and I am confident that this forum will catalyse meaningful conversations and actions in our region.”

Drew Lohrer, representing the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), will illuminate the intricate relationship between freshwater contaminants and the health of estuaries.

Drawing from a comprehensive two-year project conducted across 12 estuaries, including sites in the Bay of Plenty, Lohrer will explore the impact of contaminants on estuarine ecosystems. His research aims to provide valuable insights into determining nutrient thresholds, considering the cumulative effects.

Ed Challies, from the Cawthron Institute, will lead discussions on the proliferation of catchment groups across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of land, water, and communities, Challies will emphasise the vital role catchment groups play in addressing water quality and river health challenges. He will also address the need for support from government agencies, industry bodies, and other entities to bolster the efforts of these community-driven initiatives.

Tiffany Tompkins from Organic Aotearoa New Zealand will dissect the implications of the European Union’s green deal, particularly the farm to fork strategy, on New Zealand’s export sectors.

She will analyse the challenges and opportunities posed by the EU’s sustainability standards.

Massey University’s Alice Beban will present findings from a project focused on understanding the diverse perceptions of farming and the agrifood industry. By exploring underlying worldviews and experiences among stakeholders, her research aims to identify opportunities for enhancing connections between producers and consumers in the agricultural sector.

Steve Howarth of AgFirst will delve into the realm of regenerative agriculture, shedding light on its impact on meat quality and financial implications. Howarth will share insights from projects funded by Our Land and Water, offering perspectives on the potential for regenerative farming practices to improve meat quality and create opportunities for premium meat products in the market.

The Bay of Plenty Catchments Forum is hosted by NZ Landcare Trust, Paraiti Catchment Care Group, Our Land and Water and the Western Bay of Plenty District Council. It takes place on May 8, starting at 9am.

Since its inception 27 years ago, NZ Landcare Trust/Ngā Matapopore Whenua has worked to empower the communities we live and work in, to focus on and improve the sustainability of our land and water quality.

Visit Landcare’s website to register.