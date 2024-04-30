Western Bay on board with food-saving sticker campaign

Ilze Kruis, Western Bay of Plenty District Council resource recovery and waste team leader, left, and Erika MacGregor, Three Waters compliance technician, show how it’s done by making use of the ‘Eat Me First’ stickers in their office fridge.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is encouraging people to “stick it” to food waste.

As part of a nationwide campaign by Love Food Hate Waste NZ, free “Eat Me First” stickers are now available at Western Bay of Plenty District Council libraries and service centres.

The reuseable stickers are designed to be placed on containers, lunchboxes, bottles and even shelves in the fridge or pantry to highlight which foods should be eaten first, to prevent them from going out of date and being binned.

Food going off before it can be finished, and remaining uneaten before its “use by” and “best before” dates, are the top reasons for food waste, according to Love Food Hate Waste NZ.

Bread, leftovers and fruit and vegetables are listed as the top three most wasted items.

“We are proud to get behind this initiative, which encourages households to reduce their environmental impact though mindful consumption,” says Ilze Kruis, the council’s resource recovery and waste team leader.

“As a council, we are committed to waste minimisation and the ‘Eat Me First’ resources provide a simple yet effective way for people to make a difference every day.”

The council introduced kerbside food scrap collections three years ago as part of its key strategy to reduce waste that goes to landfill, says Ilze.

“Diverting food scraps from landfill and turning them into compost reduces methane emissions, while also making use of valuable nutrients. But making sure you plan your meals, eat the food you buy, and use up leftovers before they become ‘scraps’ goes a step further. It means energy and resources are not being wasted on producing food that is not eaten.”

Hungry teens are often “leftover blind” and these stickers will help them recognise food that can be eaten before it goes to waste, adds Ilze.

By actively identifying and consuming items that are closest to expiration, have been left over from another meal or opened and left uneaten, individuals could save upwards of $1510 a year according to Love Food Hate Waste NZ.

“At its core, the Eat Me First reusable stickers seek to instil a culture of mindfulness and conscientiousness when it comes to food consumption and storage in Kiwi Households,” says Love Food Hate Waste’s Juno Scott-Kelly.

“With food price inflation hitting a rate that has not been seen in 30 years in the middle of 2023, we know Kiwi families are hurting the most when it comes to their grocery bills.

“Not only will reducing food waste benefit the environment as we decrease methane emissions from landfills, but it would save New Zealanders around $3.2 billion a year.”

Free stickers are available at The Centre - Pātuki Manawa, Ōmokoroa Library and Service Centre, Te Puke Library and Service Centre, Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre and participating Woolworths stores.

Read more at www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz



